×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 12:42 IST

IPL 2024, RCB vs PBKS: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch report, predicted XIs, toss update & more

IPL 2024, RCB vs PBKS: Take a look at the Dream11 Predictions of the IPL match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Punjab Kings.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli
Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

As the IPL 2024 spectacle unfurls, expectation runs high as the ritzy Bengaluru side, lasting competitors for the prize, look for recovery after a precarious beginning to the season. Their initial experience against reigning champs Chennai finished in disgrace, heightening the tension as they gear up to confront Punjab at the notable M. Chinnaswamy Arena. Punjab participates in the challenge enjoying some real success on certainty following a heavenly opening victory against Delhi. The lineup at PBKS is diverse enough to frighten any opponent. As the stage is set for a throbbing experience, the cricketing scene anticipates enthusiastically to observe whether Bengaluru can restore their fortunes or, on the other hand, if Punjab will proceed with their series of wins. The battlefronts are set, and the stage is set for an invigorating conflict under the floodlights.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma reacts to 'HAMARA CAPTAIN KESA HO, ROHIT JESA HO' with Hardik Pandya on screen- WATCH

Advertisement

IPL 2024, RCB vs PBKS: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, live streaming & more details

IPL 2024, RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction picks

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Vice Captain: Virat Kohli

Advertisement

Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow

Advertisement

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Advertisement

IPL 2024, RCB vs PBKS Toss Update

The IPL 2024, RCB vs PBKS match toss will take place on Friday, March 22nd, at 07:00 PM

Advertisement

IPL 2024, RCB vs PBKS Weather Report

When the game begins, the temperature at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is expected to be between 30 and 32 degrees. It will boil down to 26-27 degrees as the match advances. There will be no precipitation, and the humidity will be lower, between 33% and 38%.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'When was an Indian cricketer BOOED in India. This is RARE': Hardik's reception stuns Pietersen

IPL 2024, RCB vs PBKS Pitch Update

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has a background marked by offering level pitches with no assistance for bowlers. Shorter boundaries and favourable conditions will be an edge for the batsmen. Out of 87 IPL matches played here up until this point, 47 matches were won by groups batting second. 

IPL 2024, RCB vs PBKS Predicted Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat (wk), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Ashutosh Sharma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Advertisement

IPL 2024, RCB vs PBKS Full Squad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Tom Curran, Reece Topley

Advertisement

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Jonny Bairstow, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw

Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 12:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tamilisai Soundararajan Applauds PM Mod

India News LIVE

3 minutes ago
Representative image of acid attack.

CPI (M) Workers Hacked

5 minutes ago
Taapsee Pannu with Mathias Boe

Taapsee-Mathias Marriage

8 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya

Clash between MI fans

14 minutes ago
Beggar on the streets of Guwahat with QR code scanner

Digital Beggar Guwahati

15 minutes ago
LSEG

Energy shares FTSE

19 minutes ago
Mahakaleshwar Mandir, Ujjain

Fire at Mahakal temple

21 minutes ago
Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta's Holi

21 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana on LS Polls

23 minutes ago
UK Monarch King Charles III and his nephew Peter Phllips

Phillips on King Charles

25 minutes ago
The Border Security Force personnel on Monday celebrated Holi at BSF headquarters across the country

Jawans Play Holi

27 minutes ago
China and foreign CEOs dance ever trickier tango

China and foreign CEOs

35 minutes ago
Moscow Terror Attack

Moscow Terror Attack

37 minutes ago
Russian Rouble

Russian Rouble weakens

38 minutes ago
pm modi

PM on Mahakal Temple Fire

41 minutes ago
Sidharth and Kiara

Sid-Kiara's First Holi

an hour ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Celebrates Holi

an hour ago
Nikkei hits 40K

Nikkei share average

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Fields State Chief Surendran Against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  2. BJP Fields Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra Against Shahjahan's Aide

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  3. Delhi Crime: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped, Police Releases Statement

    India News15 hours ago

  4. BJP Drops Varun Gandhi in 5th List: Know Who Will Contest from Pilibhit

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  5. Drew Barrymore Admits Feeling 'Shame' Around Her Divorce

    Entertainment15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo