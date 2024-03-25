Advertisement

As the IPL 2024 spectacle unfurls, expectation runs high as the ritzy Bengaluru side, lasting competitors for the prize, look for recovery after a precarious beginning to the season. Their initial experience against reigning champs Chennai finished in disgrace, heightening the tension as they gear up to confront Punjab at the notable M. Chinnaswamy Arena. Punjab participates in the challenge enjoying some real success on certainty following a heavenly opening victory against Delhi. The lineup at PBKS is diverse enough to frighten any opponent. As the stage is set for a throbbing experience, the cricketing scene anticipates enthusiastically to observe whether Bengaluru can restore their fortunes or, on the other hand, if Punjab will proceed with their series of wins. The battlefronts are set, and the stage is set for an invigorating conflict under the floodlights.

IPL 2024, RCB vs PBKS: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, live streaming & more details

IPL 2024, RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction picks RCB vs PBKS

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Vice Captain: Virat Kohli

Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

IPL 2024, RCB vs PBKS Toss Update RCB vs PBKS

The IPL 2024, RCB vs PBKS match toss will take place on Friday, March 22nd, at 07:00 PM

IPL 2024, RCB vs PBKS Weather Report RCB vs PBKS

When the game begins, the temperature at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is expected to be between 30 and 32 degrees. It will boil down to 26-27 degrees as the match advances. There will be no precipitation, and the humidity will be lower, between 33% and 38%.

IPL 2024, RCB vs PBKS Pitch Update RCB vs PBKS

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has a background marked by offering level pitches with no assistance for bowlers. Shorter boundaries and favourable conditions will be an edge for the batsmen. Out of 87 IPL matches played here up until this point, 47 matches were won by groups batting second.

IPL 2024, RCB vs PBKS Predicted Playing XI RCB vs PBKS

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat (wk), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Ashutosh Sharma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

IPL 2024, RCB vs PBKS Full Squad RCB vs PBKS

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Tom Curran, Reece Topley

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Jonny Bairstow, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw