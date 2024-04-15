Advertisement

The IPL is entering its second week of cricket matches, and the group stage is nearly halfway done. Bengaluru and Hyderabad square battle at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to start the new week. With their season so far being forgettable, Bengaluru, the hosts, are running out of time to turn things around and secure the all-important playoff berths.

Speaking of Hyderabad, they enter this game fresh off a thrilling victory over Punjab, when they nearly lost a game that they should have won much more easily. Hyderabad would like to grab that fourth win to allow themselves some breathing room going forward. With three victories from five games, Hyderabad is in a dog fight in the middle of the table. Can Bengaluru win and maybe turn around their situation to mount a comeback? Or will Hyderabad make its opponents suffer even more?

IPL 2024, RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction picks RCB vs SRH

Captain: Travis Head

Vice Captain: Pat Cummins

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Abhishek Sharma

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Will Jacks

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak

IPL 2024, RCB vs SRH Toss Update RCB vs SRH

The IPL 2024, RCB vs SRH match toss will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru at 07:00 PM

IPL 2024, RCB vs SRH Weather Report RCB vs SRH

Accuweather.com predicts that the match day temperature will be approximately 25°C with 30% humidity, thus dew may not be a major factor on Monday. It is anticipated that Bengaluru's weather would be suitable for playing cricket.

IPL 2024, RCB vs SRH Pitch Update RCB vs SRH

On the M Chinnaswamy pitch, advantage goes to the side batting second. This was clear in the season's opening two games. The Stadium's narrow boundaries make it an appealing proposition for hitters looking to engage in high-scoring games. On the other hand, because the pitch usually favours batting domination, quick bowlers have an uphill task.

IPL 2024, RCB vs SRH Predicted Playing XI RCB vs SRH

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Thangarasu Natarajan

IPL 2024, RCB vs SRH Full Squad RCB vs SRH

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth