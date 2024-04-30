'We did not give them enough': Rishabh Pant critical of DC batters after loss against KKR

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant was critical of his team's batting as they failed to pull up weight and ended up losing match 47 of IPL 2024 to Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets and with 21 balls to spare.

While, Delhi Capitals bowling was certainly lack lustre but the main issue for them was their batting unit.

After scoring 257 against the Mumbai Indians in their previous, DC was high on confidence and opted to bat first on a pitch that has been one of the best batting surfaces this season.

But as it turned out, some dodgy shot selections, uncalled for risks and disciplined bowling by KKR meant that Delhi faltered to a total of 153/9.

The target of 154 was never going to worry Kolkata Knight Riders given their extensive batting depth. Phil Salt starred once again with a fantastic knock of 68 runs as KKR raced to victory and solidified their second position with 12 points.

Rishabh Pant critical of DC batting

Rishabh Pant in his post match conference was critical of the way Delhi Capitals batters went about their business. He was adamant that the bowlers needed more support from the batting unit and the team fell short by 40-50 runs.

“Sometimes, it is just not your day. We were 40-50 runs short. I think anything between 180-210 would have been a good target. There was a lot of help for the bowlers but as a batting unit, we did not give them enough,” said Rishabh Pant

Pant further said that the batters need to analyze the conditions better and take risks accordingly.

"It is high-risk but it is also about putting the odds in your favour and not taking the risks you don’t want to. You just have to keep backing yourself and keep taking the right options. Very helpful to keep on it first and see what it is doing,” concluded Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh Pant and Delhi Capitals will now have a week's break as their next match against Rajasthan Royals is on 7th May. The team will be hoping for better form as they make a push for playoffs.

(With PTI Inputs)