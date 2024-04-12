×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 18:48 IST

Rohit Sharma SPOTTED alone in same car as Akash Ambani; What's cooking at Mumbai Indians?

Rohit Sharma has been spotted alone with Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani which has spread the question - What is MI cooking?

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma with Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani
Rohit Sharma with Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani | Image:X.com/Screengrab
Mumbai Indians former captain was spotted alone in the same car with MI owner Akash Ambani as they both were headed to the Wankhede Stadium ahead of MI’s clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday in IPL 2024.

Rohit Sharma and MI management has been at the center of the controversy ever since the franchise took the decision to captain Hardik Pandya. With fans and media creating a furore over the decision, the recent sighting is sure to create a flurry of speculations.

As soon as the video emerged, the speculations around Rohit Sharma’s future have intensified on Social Media as some wild theories are doing the rounds. So What are Mumbai Indians cooking?

Questions on Rohit Sharma future with MI

Ever since the video came to light, the very common and logical speculation was that Rohit Sharma’s future will have been a topic of discussion among the two. Ever since Hardilk Pandya took over the captaincy, reports suggested that Rohit Sharma might be inching a move away from the Mumbai Indians come mega auction in IPL 2025.

Akash Ambani will not want to see a scenario where his franchise’s most successful captain simply walks out. If the rumours around, Rohit Sharma wanting to end his IPL stint with Mumbai Indians are true then the expectation is that Akash Ambani will do everything in his power to keep his star happy and dissuade him from leaving the franchise.

Rohit Sharma to take over the captaincy of MI?

Mumbai Indians have endured a tough start to the campaign after losing their first three games of the season. With fans and media lashing heavy criticism over Hardik Pandya and his captaincy there were suggestions that Mumbai management might want to weather the storm and could go back to Rohit.

Now this scenario is hard to foresee because these are still early days in the tournament and Hardik Pandya has an impeccable CV as a captain. Having led Gujarat Titans to the IPL trophy in his first season and finals in his second season, Mumbai Indians will like to stick around with their picks. The win against Delhi Capitals will also boost the Mumbai morale. It could’ve been just a routine hangout between the two MI stalwarts but you never know what MI might be cooking? 
 

Published April 11th, 2024 at 18:22 IST

