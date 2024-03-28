Advertisement

The IPL 2024 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium promises an intense battle with an RR to play with more motivation added to their home advantage. Delhi Capitals will eye to win their first match of the season, the high stakes add to the excitement. Key players like Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, and Ravichandran Ashwin for the Royals, and Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Axar Patel, and Ishant Sharma for the Capitals, are expected to deliver standout performances.

IPL 2024, RR vs DC: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, live streaming & more details

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction picks

WICKET KEEPERS: Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (vc), Dhruv Jurel

BATTERS : Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Warner (c)

ALL ROUNDERS : Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Riyan Parag

BOWLERS: Trent Boult, Kuldeep Yadav

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Toss Update

The IPL 2024, RR vs DC match toss will take place on Thursday, March 28th, at 07:00 PM

Advertisement

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Weather Report

The weather for the RR vs DC match is expected to be 29°C with overcast conditions. The pitch is likely to favor batsmen, with spin bowlers also finding support. A competitive average 1st innings score of 180 adds to the anticipation of an engaging contest, providing an opportunity for both batsmen and spin bowlers to showcase their skills. The overcast weather could add an interesting dimension to the gameplay, influencing strategies and tactics.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'When was an Indian cricketer BOOED in India. This is RARE': Hardik's reception stuns Pietersen

IPL 2024,RR vs DC Pitch Update

In the second game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, the pitch continues to favor batsmen, offering potential for high scores. However, bowlers can find opportunities to make an impact as well. With the team batting first holding a slight advantage, the pitch adds an exciting layer of uncertainty to the match. The average score of 164 suggests a competitive and engaging contest, providing the bowlers with a platform to showcase their skills amidst the batsmen-friendly conditions.

IPL 2024,RR vs DC Predicted Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson©(wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger

Delhi Capitals Squad: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant©(wk), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Abishek Porel

Advertisement

IPL 2024,RR vs DC Full Squad

RR: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian.

Advertisement

DC: Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara.