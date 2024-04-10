Advertisement

A thrilling matchup between Rajasthan and Gujarat is about to take place at the legendary Sawai Mansingh Stadium. With four wins this season, Rajasthan has shown to be the squad to beat. Their goal will be to keep up their winning ways and advance farther up the standings.

Gujarat, however, is having difficulties following a run of unsatisfactory results. Though his leadership has been admirable, Captain Shubman Gill will require greater assistance from the batting order. Gujarat will be motivated to end Rajasthan's winning run and give their campaign fresh life by being the first team to do so. Rajasthan, on the other hand, will be focused on preserving their perfect record and demonstrating their superiority in the competition. It will take skill and nerves to determine which team wins this titanic match, but only time will tell.

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction picks RR vs GT

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice Captain: Riyan Parag

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Riyan Parag, R Ashwin

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Noor Ahmad, Yuzvendra Chahal

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Toss Update RR vs GT

The IPL 2024, RR vs GT match toss will take place on Wednesday, April 10th, at 07:00 PM.

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Weather Report RR vs GT

When the match begins, the temperature in Jaipur will be about 35 degrees. At the conclusion of the game, the temperature will have dropped to 30 degrees (feels like 28). Rain is not expected, and the humidity will not get above 14%. But according to AccuWeather, the air quality will continue to be bad.

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Pitch Update RR vs GT

This season, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch has proven to be favourable for both bowling and batting. Every game of the three that have been played at Jaipur so far has seen runs totaling more over 180. The Royals were able to contain the scores of 185 and 193 runs on two separate occasions, even though the chasing team overreached the objective in one match.

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Predicted Playing XI RR vs GT

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, BR Sharath (wk), Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Full Squad RR vs GT

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (C & WK), Jos Buttler (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tanush Kotian, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier