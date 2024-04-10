×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 06:51 IST

IPL 2024, RR vs GT: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch report, predicted XIs, toss update & more

IPL 2024, RR vs GT: Take a look at the Dream11 predictions for the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, Rajasthan

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
IPL Franchise Rajasthan Royals
IPL Franchise Rajasthan Royals | Image:IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

A thrilling matchup between Rajasthan and Gujarat is about to take place at the legendary Sawai Mansingh Stadium. With four wins this season, Rajasthan has shown to be the squad to beat. Their goal will be to keep up their winning ways and advance farther up the standings.

Gujarat, however, is having difficulties following a run of unsatisfactory results. Though his leadership has been admirable, Captain Shubman Gill will require greater assistance from the batting order. Gujarat will be motivated to end Rajasthan's winning run and give their campaign fresh life by being the first team to do so. Rajasthan, on the other hand, will be focused on preserving their perfect record and demonstrating their superiority in the competition. It will take skill and nerves to determine which team wins this titanic match, but only time will tell.

Advertisement

Also Read:

IPL 2024, RR vs GT: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction picks

Captain: Jos Buttler

Advertisement

Vice Captain: Riyan Parag

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Advertisement

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Riyan Parag, R Ashwin

Advertisement

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Noor Ahmad, Yuzvendra Chahal

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Toss Update

The IPL 2024, RR vs GT match toss will take place on Wednesday, April 10th, at 07:00 PM.

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Weather Report

When the match begins, the temperature in Jaipur will be about 35 degrees. At the conclusion of the game, the temperature will have dropped to 30 degrees (feels like 28). Rain is not expected, and the humidity will not get above 14%. But according to AccuWeather, the air quality will continue to be bad.

Also Read:

Advertisement

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Pitch Update

This season, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch has proven to be favourable for both bowling and batting. Every game of the three that have been played at Jaipur so far has seen runs totaling more over 180. The Royals were able to contain the scores of 185 and 193 runs on two separate occasions, even though the chasing team overreached the objective in one match.

Advertisement

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Predicted Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger

Advertisement

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, BR Sharath (wk), Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Full Squad

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (C & WK), Jos Buttler (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tanush Kotian, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger

 

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 06:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Launches ‘One Note, One Vote’ campaign in MP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

4 minutes ago
US President Joe Biden walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral, February 20, 2023

Ukraine-Russia War

16 minutes ago
IPL Franchise Rajasthan Royals

RR vs GT: Dream11 tips

41 minutes ago
accident

Durg Bus Accident

an hour ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Result

an hour ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

an hour ago
Has Tanveer Ahmed Joined Congress? Viral Pic Showing Key JDS Member Next to Shivakumar Fuels Speculation

Tanveer Ahmed

6 hours ago
Nitish Reddy and Pat Cummins

Who is Nitish Reddy?

7 hours ago
Rajashthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson

IPL 2024: Points Table

7 hours ago
Pak ISI Tale On Mystery Terror Killings Crash Lands As USA Goes Into 'No Comments' Mode | The Debate

Pak ISI Tale Crash Lands

7 hours ago
Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday

Amit Shah-Thackeray Meet

7 hours ago
Shubman Gill

Miller could be back

7 hours ago
Strategic Allies & Annamalai At Ground Zero - Will BJP's Gameplan Deliver? | The Debate

#BJPInTamilNadu

8 hours ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls

8 hours ago
Chennaiyin FC Move to 6th Spot and Knock Jamshedpur FC Out of Playoffs Race

Chennaiyin beat NEUFC

8 hours ago
Abortion became a major political issue in the US after the Supreme Court repealed Roe v Wade in 2022.

Arizona 1864 Abortion

8 hours ago
Nitish Reddy and Pat Cummins

SRH beat PBKS by 2 runs

8 hours ago
Shiv temple

Famous Delhi Temples

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Will 'Kingpin' Kejriwal Get Relief Like Sanjay Singh? How Things Stand

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Transgender Hemangi Sakhi Ma to Contest From Varanasi Against PM Modi

    India News10 hours ago

  3. Zeenat Aman 'Strongly Recommends' Live-in Relationship

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  4. 'He is the BEST. CAN'T understand why he NEVER plays World Cup': Sehwag

    Sports 12 hours ago

  5. Badshah Touches Feet Of A Younger Arijit Singh In Viral Video

    Entertainment12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo