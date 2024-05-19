Advertisement

In a highly anticipated IPL fixture today at 7:30 PM, Rajasthan Royals will face Kolkata Knight Riders in a crucial encounter. With Royals' top players like Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Riyan Parag, set to showcase their skills against Knight Riders' formidable squad featuring Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, and Sunil Narine, a thrilling clash is expected at Barsapara Stadium. Both teams are geared up for a fierce battle to secure vital points in this T20 match.

IPL 2024, RR vs KKR: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction picks

WICKETKEEPERS

Sanju Samson

BATTERS

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer

ALL-ROUNDERS

Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (C) Riyan Parag

BOWLERS

Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal (vc), Varun Chakravarthy

IPL 2024, RR vs KKR Toss Update

The IPL 2024, RR vs KKR match toss will take place at the Barsapara Stadium at 07:00 PM IST

IPL 2024, RR vs KKR Weather Report

The weather at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati is hazy with a temperature of 33.0°C and a humidity level of 66%. The conditions may affect visibility and could have potential implications for the match. Given the haziness, players and spectators should prepare accordingly for the prevailing weather conditions.

IPL 2024, RR vs KKR Pitch Update

The pitch at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati is known for being conducive to batters, leading to high-scoring matches where teams strive to achieve significant totals. Choosing to bat first and setting a substantial score could prove to be a strategic move.

IPL 2024, RR vs KKR Predicted Playing XI

RR Predicted Playing 11 vs KKR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

KKR Predicted Playing 11 vs RR: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

IPL 2024, RR vs KKR Full Squad

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.