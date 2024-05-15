Advertisement

Five teams are battling it out for those coveted spots as the Indian T20 League 2024 draws to a close. The Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings will square off in Match 65 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Greetings, hosts! Rajasthan had a fantastic run for the most of this session before hitting a snag. They have now dropped three straight games, the most recent one being against Chennai when they put up a poor total that they were ultimately unable to hold. Even though they've recently suffered setbacks, their strong NRR and eight victories have kept them in the Top 2. Punjab, meanwhile, has already lost the tournament and is now officially eliminated from the playoffs race after finishing last with just four victories. They will be playing for pride with only a few games remaining, wanting to finish their season with victory in both games. Ahead of the clash, take a look at the Dream11 predictions, toss and weather updates for the upcoming IPL 2024 match.

IPL 2024, RR vs PBKS: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction picks

Captain: Sanju Samson

Vice Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Rilee Rossow, Shashank Singh, Jonny Bairstow

All-rounders: Riyan Parag, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Arshdeep Singh

IPL 2024, RR vs PBKS Toss Update

The IPL 2024, RR vs PBKS match will take place on 07:00 PM IST at the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Cricket Stadium (ACA Stadium, Barsapara Cricket Stadium) in Guwahati, Assam.

IPL 2024, RR vs PBKS Weather Report

Accuweather.com predicts that there will be an 18% chance of rain, a 26°C temperature, and an approximate 83% humidity level in Guwahati, Assam.

IPL 2024, RR vs PBKS Pitch Update

It is well known that the pitch of Guwahati, Assam's Barsapara Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly. It's likely to be a high-scoring match, so going to bat first after winning the toss could be a smart move.

IPL 2024, RR vs PBKS Predicted Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Predicted XI Team

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c)(wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Predicted XI Team

Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

IPL 2024, RR vs PBKS Full Squad

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Full Squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk)(c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Keshav Maharaj, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Full Squad

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw