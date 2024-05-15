Updated May 15th, 2024 at 07:39 IST
IPL 2024, RR vs PBKS: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch report, predicted XIs, toss update & more
IPL 2024, RR vs PBKS: Take a look at the Dream11 prediction for the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match at the Barsapara (ACA) Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Five teams are battling it out for those coveted spots as the Indian T20 League 2024 draws to a close. The Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings will square off in Match 65 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Greetings, hosts! Rajasthan had a fantastic run for the most of this session before hitting a snag. They have now dropped three straight games, the most recent one being against Chennai when they put up a poor total that they were ultimately unable to hold. Even though they've recently suffered setbacks, their strong NRR and eight victories have kept them in the Top 2. Punjab, meanwhile, has already lost the tournament and is now officially eliminated from the playoffs race after finishing last with just four victories. They will be playing for pride with only a few games remaining, wanting to finish their season with victory in both games. Ahead of the clash, take a look at the Dream11 predictions, toss and weather updates for the upcoming IPL 2024 match.
IPL 2024, RR vs PBKS: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details
IPL 2024, RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction picks
Captain: Sanju Samson
Vice Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal
Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler
Batsmen: Rilee Rossow, Shashank Singh, Jonny Bairstow
All-rounders: Riyan Parag, Sam Curran
Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Arshdeep Singh
IPL 2024, RR vs PBKS Toss Update
The IPL 2024, RR vs PBKS match will take place on 07:00 PM IST at the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Cricket Stadium (ACA Stadium, Barsapara Cricket Stadium) in Guwahati, Assam.
IPL 2024, RR vs PBKS Weather Report
Accuweather.com predicts that there will be an 18% chance of rain, a 26°C temperature, and an approximate 83% humidity level in Guwahati, Assam.
IPL 2024, RR vs PBKS Pitch Update
It is well known that the pitch of Guwahati, Assam's Barsapara Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly. It's likely to be a high-scoring match, so going to bat first after winning the toss could be a smart move.
IPL 2024, RR vs PBKS Predicted Playing XI
Rajasthan Royals (RR) Predicted XI Team
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c)(wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Punjab Kings (PBKS) Predicted XI Team
Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
IPL 2024, RR vs PBKS Full Squad
Rajasthan Royals (RR) Full Squad
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk)(c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Keshav Maharaj, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore
Punjab Kings (PBKS) Full Squad
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw
