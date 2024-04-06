×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 06:51 IST

IPL 2024, RR vs RCB: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch report, predicted XIs, toss update & more

IPL 2024, RR vs RCB: Take a look at the Dream11 predictions for the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal
Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur | Image:X/@rajasthanroyals
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Cricket fans in India and around the world are experiencing a ton of excitement as the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway. The 19th league stage match will take place in Jaipur, where the Rajasthan Royals will play the Mumbai Indians on their home ground. Rajasthan is unbeaten so far this season and is comfortably positioned in the top half of the standings. With six points already secured and a strong NRR, they want to be among the most reliable teams this year.

In contrast, Bengaluru has the advantage of having defeated Rajasthan in three of the previous five head-to-head meetings. They still haven't discovered their form, though. They are positioned in the lower half of the points standings, having only won once. Their goal will be to advance and secure a victory for themselves. It is anticipated that this encounter in the pink city will be suspenseful. The squad that wins advances up the points table. Bengaluru will want to get those two points before it's too late, but Rajasthan wouldn't be under any pressure. Which team are you rooting for?

Also Read: Shubman Gill still bitter about KKR exit, 'Ask him why did they not retain me'

IPL 2024, RR vs RCB: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction picks

Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Vice Captain: Riyan Parag

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Shimron Hetmeyer

All-rounders: R Ashwin, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Mohammed Siraj

IPL 2024, RR vs RCB Toss Update

The IPL 2024, RR vs RCB match toss will take place on Friday, March 22nd, at 07:00 PM.

IPL 2024, RR vs RCB Weather Report

April 5th saw a bit of a change in the weather as the skies turned dark and occasional lightning. Coach Andy Flower also shared an update over the situation last night.

But as per Accuweather.com, on the day of the match in Jaipur, there is absolutely no risk of rain, although the temperature will probably reach a high of thirty degrees Celsius. In the evening, there will be about 20% humidity. Additionally, clear skies are probably in store.

Also Read: Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma: Punjab Kings' rising stars lead the charge

IPL 2024, RR vs RCB Pitch Update

Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur provides a batting-friendly surface with minimal assistance for the bowling attack. Here in the IPL 2024, the fans have already seen two high-scoring matches in the SMS Stadium. Captains will probably want to bat first today because Rajasthan won both of these games after amassing totals of 185 or more while batting initially.

IPL 2024, RR vs RCB Predicted Playing XI

Rajasthan RoyalsSanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.

IPL 2024, RR vs RCB Full Squad

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tanush Kotian, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Keshav Maharaj

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan

Published April 6th, 2024 at 06:51 IST

