The Chennai Super Kings mediocre form continued as they were outplayed in all departments by Punjab Kings at home in match 49 of IPL 2024. Punjab Kings ended up winning the encounter at Chepauk with seven wickets and 13 balls to spare as they chased down the total of 163 with ease.

Post the defeat CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad accepted that a bizarre reason is mounting pressure on him as he tries to rescue Chennai’s season and somehow seal qualification in the IPL playoffs.

The defeat against Punjab Kings means that Chennai Super Kings are now fourth in IPL standings having won five matches and lost five matches. They are tied for 10 points with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals as the race for IPL playoffs is heating up.

In his post match conference after defeat to Punjab, the CSK skipper made a bizarre claim that he is under pressure to win tosses and is practising taking tosses in training.

"I have practised (toss) a lot. I have tossed it in the match. I am winning in the practice, but not winning in the match. What to do. I am really under pressure at the toss, not at the game," said Ruturaj Gaikwad.

While not winning tosses is one issue, Ruturaj Gaikwad cited the absence of Mathessha Pathirana and Tushar Deshpande coupled with the excessive due as big factor behind loss.

"It is a real problem (not having Pathirana and Deshpande). There are phases where you want to get a wicket, and you have only two bowlers, plus the spinners are out of the question because of the dew. Can't do much," Gaikwad rued during the post-match presentation.

Ruturaj Gaikwad further said that due is something they cannot control and they were surprised to beat SRH in their last game with the margin that they did.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Chennai Super Kings have a shot at redemption as they would look to stabilise their campaign against the same opposition as last night when they visit to Mullanpur on Sunday, May 5.