Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their final league game of IPL 2024 on Saturday evening at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. The clash is a virtual knockout as the winner will most likely progress to the IPL Playoffs and the pressure on CSK's novice skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is at an all time high to bring success to CSK in his first season.

In Ruturaj Gaikwad's first season taking over responsibilities from MS Dhoni, CSK have endured mixed results by their lofty standards but they are still well positioned in the 4th spot with 14 points to make the IPL playoffs. Making, IPL playoffs will definitely ease pressure on Ruturaj Gaikwad but the skipper has been warned by former Indian pacer that if CSK were to lose to RCB and miss out on the playoffs then he could face the chop just like Ravindra Jadeja did in IPL 2022.

Ruturaj Gaikwad warned by former Indian Pacer

Former Indian Pacer and currently on broadcast duties with Star Sports for IPL 2024, Irfan Pathan has warned Ruturaj Gaikwad that a failure to win against RCB could mean big trouble for his captaincy.

According to Irfan Pathan, CSK have the pedigree of winning in crucial moments and a loss will be a massive blow for Gaikwad's future.

"CSK bring in the pedigree of being the team who knows how to win crucial moments. But they have lots of issues at the moment. Injury issues, new captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is no longer leading them. You might have seen him occasionally setting the field, but he is not the captain. You might have remembered what happened when [Ravindra] Jadeja led the side and it didn't end well, the same can happen again. CSK fans will hope that they march ahead of these issues and win the crucial two points,” warned Irfan Pathan to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Despite criticism from the outside, people inside the CSK dugout have affirmed that Ruturaj Gaikwad has been mightily impressive in following MS Dhoni's footsteps in IPL 2024.

A Virtual Knockout

When RCB host CSK in match 68 of IPL 2024, it won't be just another encounter. Chennai sit 4th in the IPL points table with 14 points whereas Bengaluru sit 6th with 12 points. CSK have the superior net run rate among the two teams.

If CSK win they will qualify for the playoffs, but if RCB win they need to ensure they win by at least 18 runs if they are defending the total or they chase the total set by CSK with 11 balls to spare, only then they will qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs.