Updated March 21st, 2024 at 15:37 IST

IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer, Mitchell Starc & More: KKR's Strongest XI that can emerge as a potent force

Take a look at the Strongest XI of the Kolkata Knight Riders who can wreck havoc at the IPL 2024, including Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh & more.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Kolkata Knight Riders
The Kolkata Knight Riders in action against LSG | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The Kolkata Knight Riders attempted to try and eliminate the troubles that had withheld them from putting up a performance that could have taken them to the playoffs. There is little doubt about the Knights being a formidable squad. With the returning Shreyas Iyer and adding Mitchell Starc to the line-up, the team will attempt to resurge in playoffs, just as they did in the Gautam Gambhir captaincy era. Ahead of the 2024 season, take a look at the Knight Riders and their strongest playing XI that could make a difference this year.

Also Read: CSK vs RCB: Can Virat Kohli FINALLY end MS Dhoni's stranglehold over his team in IPL 2024?

Advertisement

KKR in IPL 2024: A look at the Strongest Playing XI of the squad

For the Kolkata Knight Riders, Rahmanullag Gurbaz and Venkatesh Iyer have proved themselves as credible openers. Gurbaz is the next big thing in Cricket who has delivered promising performance for his national side and the Knight Riders. The Afghan batter offers blitzing starts in the innings and helps amass a good amount of runs. In terms of Venkatesh Iyer, the batter is versatile and has played a pivotal role in the franchise. His all-around abilities make him a big hit for the franchise as he becomes a vital asset to the team.

Advertisement

The striking aspect of the team is their finest middle-order. The Kolkata Knight Riders have a superstar in Rinku Singh and Andre Russell who are proven hitters that can change the game. Nitish Rana, who stood in as the skipper last year, has showcased that he is a dependable batter and a stand-in skipper as his pressure-handling ability will be critical for the team. Ramandeep Singh can hold the final spot of the middle order as he can put up numbers on the board. Moreover, the veteran experience of Phil Salt can also be used in the team, but the management needs to figure it out.   

For the lower order, the spin force of Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma and Varun Chakaravarthy, with either Suyash or Varun functioning as the Impact Player. In the pacer pound, Mitchell Starc will be in action, while Harshit Rana could add more firepower to KKR's arsenal. 

Advertisement

Also Read: SHOCKING! Rohit Sharma opts to train alone after missing MI practice match & Alibaug bonding session

KKR Predicted Playing XI in IPL 2024: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma Impact Substitute: Harshit Rana

Advertisement

KKR IPL 2024 Full Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), KS Bharat, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ramandeep Singh, Nitish Rana, Sherfane Rutherford, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Phil Salt, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Vaibhav Arora, Dushmantha Chameera, Harshit Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Sakib Hussain

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 15:37 IST

