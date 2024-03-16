Advertisement

The anticipation for the most awaited T20 tournament of the year, IPL 2024, is palpable as teams gear up to kick off the competition on March 22, 2024, all with the sole aim of clinching the prestigious title. Each team has painstakingly curated their squad, engaging in significant trades to shape their ideal lineup. By blending talented young cricketers with seasoned veterans, teams strive for a well-balanced and competitive roster. As the excitement builds towards the 2024 IPL season, it's intriguing to analyze the average age of each IPL squad to gauge the mix of experience and youthful energy within the teams.

Average Age of Each IPL Team in 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): 27.4 years

Delhi Capitals (DC): 26.52 years

Gujarat Titans (GT): 27.79 years

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): 26.86 years

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): 27.72 years

Mumbai Indians (MI): 27.6 years

Punjab Kings (PBKS): 29 years

Rajasthan Royals (RR): 26.71 years

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): 28.76 years

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): 26.88 years

Young Blood Infusing Energy (Youngest players from each team)

Every IPL club makes the most of the energy and promise of young players, and the forthcoming season should see the rise of a number of these bright prospects. The youngest players on each IPL squad are listed below:

Gujarat Titans (GT): Noor Ahmad - 18 years

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Arshin Kulkarni - 19 years

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Kunal Singh Rathore - 21 years

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Reddy - 20 years Nitish Kumar Reddy - 20 years

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Avanish Aravelly Rao - 18 years

Delhi Capitals (DC): Swastik Chikara - 18 years

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Saurav Chauhan - 23 years

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Angkrish Raghuvanshi - 18 years

Mumbai Indians (MI): Dewald Brevis - 20 years

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Prabhsimran Singh - 23 years

Seasoned Campaigners Leading the Way (Oldest player in each team)

While youth brings vibrancy to the teams, experience is the driving element behind their success. Below are the oldest players in each IPL team:

Gujarat Titans (GT): Wriddhiman Saha - 39 years

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Amit Mishra - 41 years

Rajasthan Royals (RR): R Ashwin - 37 years

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 34 years

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): MS Dhoni - 42 years

Delhi Capitals (DC): David Warner - 37 years

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Faf du Plessis - 39 years

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Andre Russell - 35 years

Mumbai Indians (MI): Mohammad Nabi - 39 years

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Shikhar Dhawan - 38 years