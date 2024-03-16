Updated March 16th, 2024 at 14:11 IST
IPL 2024 Squad Age: Who has the youngest and the oldest squad in IPL 2024? A look at average age
IPL 2024: Unveiling the youngest and oldest squads - a glance at the average squad age for the upcoming season.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
The anticipation for the most awaited T20 tournament of the year, IPL 2024, is palpable as teams gear up to kick off the competition on March 22, 2024, all with the sole aim of clinching the prestigious title. Each team has painstakingly curated their squad, engaging in significant trades to shape their ideal lineup. By blending talented young cricketers with seasoned veterans, teams strive for a well-balanced and competitive roster. As the excitement builds towards the 2024 IPL season, it's intriguing to analyze the average age of each IPL squad to gauge the mix of experience and youthful energy within the teams.
Average Age of Each IPL Team in 2024
- Chennai Super Kings (CSK): 27.4 years
- Delhi Capitals (DC): 26.52 years
- Gujarat Titans (GT): 27.79 years
- Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): 26.86 years
- Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): 27.72 years
- Mumbai Indians (MI): 27.6 years
- Punjab Kings (PBKS): 29 years
- Rajasthan Royals (RR): 26.71 years
- Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): 28.76 years
- Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): 26.88 years
Also Read: 'He is going to be really special': Kumble in awe of 2 India youngsters
Advertisement
Young Blood Infusing Energy (Youngest players from each team)
Every IPL club makes the most of the energy and promise of young players, and the forthcoming season should see the rise of a number of these bright prospects. The youngest players on each IPL squad are listed below:
Advertisement
- Gujarat Titans (GT): Noor Ahmad - 18 years
- Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Arshin Kulkarni - 19 years
- Rajasthan Royals (RR): Kunal Singh Rathore - 21 years
- Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Nitish Kumar Reddy - 20 years
- Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Avanish Aravelly Rao - 18 years
- Delhi Capitals (DC): Swastik Chikara - 18 years
- Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Saurav Chauhan - 23 years
- Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Angkrish Raghuvanshi - 18 years
- Mumbai Indians (MI): Dewald Brevis - 20 years
- Punjab Kings (PBKS): Prabhsimran Singh - 23 years
Also Read: ‘What was going on in their heads’: Harbhajan's on Iyer and Kishan
Advertisement
Seasoned Campaigners Leading the Way (Oldest player in each team)
While youth brings vibrancy to the teams, experience is the driving element behind their success. Below are the oldest players in each IPL team:
Advertisement
- Gujarat Titans (GT): Wriddhiman Saha - 39 years
- Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Amit Mishra - 41 years
- Rajasthan Royals (RR): R Ashwin - 37 years
- Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 34 years
- Chennai Super Kings (CSK): MS Dhoni - 42 years
- Delhi Capitals (DC): David Warner - 37 years
- Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Faf du Plessis - 39 years
- Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Andre Russell - 35 years
- Mumbai Indians (MI): Mohammad Nabi - 39 years
- Punjab Kings (PBKS): Shikhar Dhawan - 38 years
Advertisement
Published March 16th, 2024 at 14:11 IST