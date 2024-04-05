Advertisement

The much-anticipated IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings is set to captivate fans. Sunrisers, led by Pat Cummins, bring a balanced squad with talents like Rahul Tripathi and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. On the other hand, under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chennai Super Kings showcase a formidable lineup featuring Moeen Ali and MS Dhoni. Expect a thrilling clash at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, live streaming & more details

SRH vs CSK Predicted Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable 11: Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins©, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram

Chennai Super Kings Probable 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad©, Rachin Ravindra, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Players: Upendra Yadav, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Nitish Reddy, Glenn Phillips

Chennai Super Kings Impact Players: Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur

SRH vs CSK Toss update

The toss for SRH vs CSK match will take place at 7:00 PM.

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Dream11 Prediction picks

Keeper – Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen Batsmen – Travis Head , Rachin Ravindra, Abishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc)

Travis Head Rachin Ravindra, Abishek Sharma, All-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Aiden Markram, Daryl Mitchell

Ravindra Jadeja, Aiden Markram, Daryl Mitchell Bowlers – Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Pat Cummins (c)

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Weather Report

The weather at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad is currently cloudy, with a temperature of 37.2°C and a humidity level of 20%.

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Pitch Update

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad has a history of yielding high scores, making it a favorable ground for batsmen. Previous IPL matches at this venue recorded the highest team scores, highest aggregates, and highest second innings scores. As a result, the pitch heavily favors batsmen, with spin bowling being less effective compared to pace bowling. Expect an average score of 188, making it crucial for the bowlers to bring their A-game. Toss may not heavily influence the outcome.

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Full Squad

Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh.

Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish.

