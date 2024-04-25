Advertisement

The 2024 Indian Premier League has 40 matches played, and there are still 30 group games left, with 10 teams fighting for the final four playoff positions. In Match 41 of the season, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will host the inconsistent Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. With the bat, Hyderabad has been superior for the most of the season. They have already scored more than 250 runs three times, which is unbelievable to even hear about. However, Bengaluru has only managed one victory this season and has lost a number of extremely close games, the most recent of which was a one-run loss to Kolkata at Eden Gardens.

Bengaluru is in serious need of a victory, and it will be exceedingly challenging to travel far from home and secure one. For Hyderabad to truly contend for the top four slots, they would need to find greater consistency in their season with another victory. This will most likely be a high-scoring battle, but who prevails?

IPL 2024, SRH vs RCB: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction picks

Captain: Travis Head

Vice Captain: Heinrich Klassen

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Abhishek Sharma

All-rounders: Will Jacks, Cameron Green, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, T Natarajan

IPL 2024, SRH vs RCB Toss Update

The IPL 2024, SRH vs RCB toss will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad at 07:00 PM

IPL 2024, SRH vs RCB Weather Report

The weather forecast for the Hyderabad encounter seems good, according to accuweather.com. Despite the cloudy circumstances, there won't be any rain, therefore play will go on. Perfect weather for players and spectators are predicted, with temperatures hanging around 34 degrees Celsius, light winds at 13 km/h, and moderate humidity at 25%.

IPL 2024, SRH vs RCB Pitch Update

It is anticipated that the Hyderabad wicket will help spinners, as pacers at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will receive limited support. The pitch is still able to offer some seam mobility during the powerplay. The batters are able to power through the line because the hard new ball is easy to hit with. The dew may also be involved, therefore tossing the ball becomes important in determining a team's win.

IPL 2024, SRH vs RCB Predicted Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Predicted XI

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Predicted XI Team

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

IPL 2024, SRH vs RCB Full Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Squad

Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Full Squad

Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan