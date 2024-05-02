Advertisement

We're about to witness the 50th match of the season between two of the biggest teams to face each other at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The Rajasthan Royals, who have a massive winning streak under their belt, are at the top and ready to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have a reputation for shattering records that were thought to be unbreakable and defying expectations. The home team's blistering batting exploits have been smashing records, even crossing the 250 mark, but surprisingly, all of these achievements have come when they have batted first. Hyderabad needs to fix this weakness if they want to compete in the knockout stages.

However, Rajasthan, the team that has only dropped one game, is a team full of confidence since their performances have been so steady that they have surpassed everyone else by a wide margin. Up till now, Rajasthan has been this edition's clear leader. Hyderabad will need to present some formidable game plans if they want to end their winning run. Who do you believe will have the upper hand in this intense match?

IPL 2024, SRH vs RR: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction picks

Captain: Heinrich Klassen

Vice Captain: Travis Head

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Abhishek Sharma, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: R Ashwin, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Pat Cummins, Avesh Khan

IPL 2024, SRH vs RR Toss Update

The IPL 2024, SRH vs RR match will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad at 07:00 PM IST

IPL 2024, SRH vs RR Weather Report

SRH vs RR in the 2024 Indian Premier League will take place under clear skies the entire time. Hyderabad's evening high will be about 31 degrees Celsius, with an actual low of about 30 degrees. There will be about 21% humidity. Rain is not a possibility.

IPL 2024, SRH vs RR Pitch Update

Since the teams have traditionally favoured to chase at this location, Hyderabad has been a shelter for the batsmen. Due to the way dew affects the game, the pursuing team usually has a better run. In the second half of the game, the slower bowlers will get a chance to speak. Early in the game, Hyderabad's pitch permits some seam movement, which is advantageous for bowlers.

IPL 2024, SRH vs RR Predicted Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Predicted XI

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Predicted XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

IPL 2024, SRH vs RR Full Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Squad

Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Full Squad

Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj