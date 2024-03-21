×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 19:10 IST

Fleming reveals UNKNOWN FACT on MS Dhoni leaving CSK captaincy: 'We weren't ready to move away'

MS Dhoni "handed" over the Chennai Super Kings captaincy to opener Ruturaj Gaikwad on the eve of the IPL 2024 opener in a stunning decision.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
MS Dhoni with Stephen Fleming
MS Dhoni with Stephen Fleming | Image:PTI
  • 3 min read
Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Thursday decided to "hand" over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captaincy to opener Ruturaj Gaikwad right before the IPL opener. This surprising decision is bound to send speculation swirling on his playing future with the franchise. A day before CSK take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2024 opener, the Indian Premier League made the announcement on X.

The five-time champions CSK also issued a brief statement soon after.

"MS Dhoni has handed over Chennai Super Kings' captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the start of TATA IPL 2024. Ruturaj has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2019 and has played 52 matches in IPL during this period. The team looks forward to the upcoming season," said CSK.

ALSO READ | READ: CSK's ONLY statement on MS Dhoni getting replaced as CSK captain one day before IPL 2024

“We weren't ready to move away from MS in 2022”

CSK were not ready to move on from MS Dhoni despite appointing Ravindra Jadeja as their skipper in IPL 2022, admitted head coach Stephen Fleming after the five-time winners made the leadership change with Ruturaj Gaikwad taking charge, on Thursday.

On the eve of the IPL 2024 season-opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore here, CSK announced that opening batter Gaikwad will take over the captaincy reins from Dhoni.

In 2022, CSK entered the IPL with Jadeja as their skipper but it was a move that backfired, with Dhoni taking back the captaincy role.

"We weren't ready to move away from MS (Dhoni) in 2022. Dhoni has a good sense of the game, but we want to develop the young players for the role. We are well prepared this time," Fleming told the media here ahead of CSK's clash against RCB.

"(The) last time MS (had) left captaincy, (it) was shocking to us and we weren't aware that MS would step down. But this time we knew," Fleming said.

"We have been working hard to prepare leaders. We have been slow on life after MS Dhoni. But trusting the youngsters has paid off well for us. I have already had a word with the youngsters like Rutu (Gaekwad) about leadership and captaincy. It is a great opportunity for him to lead the team," Fleming said.

Fleming said Dhoni had looked promising in practice matches in the lead up to the IPL and hoped he would not have any fitness-related issues during the tournament.

"MS has done well in the practice games and I hope that we will have his services for the rest of the season," he said. 

(with PTI inputs)

Published March 21st, 2024 at 18:46 IST

