'What's the use of all that talent': RR star blasted by Sunil Gavaskar for weak temparament vs SRH

The Rajasthan Royals endured a highly disappointing outing as they were knocked out of IPL 2024 in Qualifier 2 after a disappointing loss against the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 36 runs.

Chasing a target of 176, the RR innings was going steady when Yashasvi Jaiswal was on the crease. But as soon as the left handed opener got out, the RR middle order failed to back him up and found themselves as all of Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag and Ravi Ashwin failed and RR were 79/5 inside 12 overs and the game effective gone.

However, a dismissal of one star batter completely infuriated Indian Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar who was on air commenting on the match.

Sunil Gavaskar blasts RR star batter

Rajasthan Royals in a pivotal chase had just lost Jaiswal and their skipper Samson in a couple of overs and were in a tricky spot with 79/3. But Riyan Parag wasn't conscious of the situation and went for a big hit in the 12th over trying to hit Shahbaz Ahmed against the spin and got caught on the boundary by Abhishek Sharma leaving his side in a massive pickle.

This completely infuriated Sunil Gavaskar who was commenting on the dismissal and as soon as Parag got out, Gavaskar suggested that there's no point in having all that talent and questioned Riyan Parag's temparament.

“Seriously? What is the use of all that talent if you're not going to think. What kind of a shot is that.", questioned Sunil Gavaskar.

Gavaskar further said that even if Riyan Parag has a tonne of talent it will never work out if the temperament isn't right from the batter.

"Seriously. So much talent if you don't have temperament it's not going to work”, said Sunil Gavaskar during commentary.

Shahbaz Ahmed has put Sunrisers Hyderabad on 🔝🧡#RR in deep trouble and in search of something special in Chennai!



Watch the match LIVE on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #SRHvRR | #Qualifier2 | #TheFinalCall pic.twitter.com/8sGV8fzxcZ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

Riyan Parag's dismissal came at the worst time for RR as they completely lost momentum of the chase and were from that point on playing catchup throughout the innings.

Despite, Dhruv Jurel's valiant knock of 56*, the Royals lost by a big margin 36 runs and the Pat Cummins led Sunrisers Hyderabad advanced to their third IPL final.

This marks a disappointing end to RR's season which started with a lot of promise but completely unraveled in the second half of the campaign as they lost five out of their last six games. Overall, the Royals will be left disappointed by their season as they should've done better in the second half.