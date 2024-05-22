Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were hammered by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 as they lost by 8 wickets and 38 runs to spare. Kolkata Knight Riders were simply outstanding on the night as they advanced to their fourth IPL final in history.

Former Indian legendary opener and currently on broadcasting duties in IPL, Sunil Gavaskar believes that even though KKR were great, it was SRH’s puzzling and questionable batting choices which emerged as the turning point of the match.

Sunil Gavaskar Pinpoints where SRH lost the match

According to Sunil Gavaskar, the turning point of the contest was the powerplay in the first innings itself. Gavaskar acknowledged that Mitchell Starc bowled a wonderful spell but he also said that SRH shot themselves in the foot due to lack of sensible and cautious batting.

“There was a partnership of sorts, but to me, the approach of the SRH batters in those first six overs was puzzling. When you've lost two wickets and the two who have been scoring runs for you, a certain amount of caution is required. Sure, don't miss out on scoring opportunities, but don't look to throw your bat at everything. That's what we saw,” said Gavaskar.

Gavaskar further believed that losing four wickets in the powerplay proved to be SRH’s Achilles heel as a team cannot always rely on their lower order batters to get them to a score of 200.

“They lost those four wickets, and losing four top batters means you can't really expect numbers five, six, seven, eight, and nine to get you to 200. So, that is where they may have lost it. But full credit to Kolkata for the way they attacked and took advantage of that pitch as well,” said Gavaskar.

Despite the harrowing defeat, skipper Pat Cummins and Hyderabad coaching staff have maintained that they would continue their aggressive brand of cricket. The team will now await the result of eliminator between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru to know who they will face in Qualifier 2 for a chance to make the IPL finals.

(With PTI inputs)