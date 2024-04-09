Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad have announced who will replace Sri Lanka star Wanindu Hasaranga in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. SRH have roped in young Sri Lanka leg-spinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth as a replacement for the injured Hasaranga. It is a like-for-like replacement as 22-year-old Vijayakanth, who has played one T201 for Sri Lanka, is also a dangerous leg-spinner who made his name in the Lankan Premier League.

He has joined Sunrisers for a base price of Rs 50 lakh.

"Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed Vijaykanth Viyaskanth as a replacement for the injured Wanindu Hasaranga for the remainder of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024," an IPL statement said.



Hasaranga was set to turn out for SRH in the 2024 IPL after being bought by the 2016 champions for Rs 1.5 crore last year. However, chronic heel pain in his left foot ruled him out of the IPL this year. He previously played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He had a stellar 2022 season, taking 26 wickets with an economy of 7.54, but in 2023 he played only eight games and took nine wickets with an economy of 8.9.