The thrill of the IPL 2024 season is intensifying as the 2024 season is just a couple of days away. The fans' excitement was at an all-time high as the teams reached their respective franchises to compete for the coveted IPL title. Ahead of the official commencement of the new campaign, the team have unveiled their jerseys for the season which the players will don when they are in action. Take a look at all the team's official jerseys for the 2024 season.

IPL 2024: All the team jerseys for the 2024 season

All the franchises in the Indian Premier League have unveiled their jerseys for the 2024 season. The Rajasthan Royals were the first to unveil their royal apparel, while the Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a grand spectacle with thousands of fans for their jersey reveal. They were the last team to reveal their new threads. Take a look at all of the team's colors and notice the distinctive patterns of it

Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals Jersey | Image: X/@Puma



Royal Challengers Bengaluru



Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis wearing the new Royal Challengers Bengaluru Jersey | Image: RCB

Kolkata Knight Riders

Mitchell Starc and Rinku Singh wearing the new jersey kit of the Kolkata Knight Riders | Image KKR

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Pat Cummins with the new Sunrisers Hyderabad jersey | Image: X/@SunRisers



Mumbai Indians

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma with the Mumbai Indians' new jersey | Image: MI TV

Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni and the Chennai Super kings' squad members wear the 2024 team jersey | Image: ChennaiIPL

Gujarat Titans

India's Shubman Gill in the Gujarat Titans' 2024 jersey | Image: X/@gujarat_titans

Lucknow Super Giants

India's Devdutt Padikkal wearing the Lucknow Super Giants' jersey | Image: X/@LucknowIPL

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samspon and coach Kumar Sangakkara wearing the 2024 team jersey | Image: X/@rajasthanroyals

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings' players don their new jersey at their launch event | Image; X/@PunjabKingsIPL