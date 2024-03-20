Updated March 20th, 2024 at 15:21 IST
IPL 2024 Team Jerseys: From CSK to KKR & RCB, Take a look at all the team's jerseys for 2024 season
Take a look at all the team's jerseys for the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which will take place from March 22, 2024.
The thrill of the IPL 2024 season is intensifying as the 2024 season is just a couple of days away. The fans' excitement was at an all-time high as the teams reached their respective franchises to compete for the coveted IPL title. Ahead of the official commencement of the new campaign, the team have unveiled their jerseys for the season which the players will don when they are in action. Take a look at all the team's official jerseys for the 2024 season.
IPL 2024: All the team jerseys for the 2024 season
All the franchises in the Indian Premier League have unveiled their jerseys for the 2024 season. The Rajasthan Royals were the first to unveil their royal apparel, while the Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a grand spectacle with thousands of fans for their jersey reveal. They were the last team to reveal their new threads. Take a look at all of the team's colors and notice the distinctive patterns of it
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
Gujarat Titans
Lucknow Super Giants
Rajasthan Royals
Punjab Kings
Published March 20th, 2024 at 14:55 IST
