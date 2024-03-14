Advertisement

As we get closer to IPL 2024, cricket fans are getting more and more excited. The Indian Premier League always gets people pumped up with its amazing cricket action. But for some players, the journey to IPL success has been tough.

IPL is a long tournament, and the player has to be consistent to be in the race for the Orange Cap and Purple caps. There are 3 occasions in the history of the IPL when the Orange Cap and Purple Cap have been earned by the same team, but yet they couldn’t complete the tournament on the winning side.

Advertisement

So let's look back at the past few seasons.

2013 Michael Hussey and Dwayne Bravo (CSK):

Chennai Super Kings had an amazing tournament in IPL 2013, and they dominated the group stages and then the qualifiers. The duo of Michale Hussey and Dwayne Bravo were the stars of the campaign. Hussey scored 733 runs in the tournament with an average of 52.35, and on the other side, Bravo completed the season with 32 wickets, which is the shared highest number of wickets taken in one season.

After all these efforts, the Mumbai Indians won their first title.

Advertisement

2022 Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal (RR):

Jos Buttler, the English opening batsman, was seen in a new avatar in that season and had an average of 57.35 in the 2022 Tata IPL. He scored 863 runs with a high score of 116 runs and a strike rate of almost 150. And with him, Yuzvedra Chahal was also shining like a bright diamond. This was Yuzi’s first season for the Rajasthan Royals, and he picked up 27 wickets at an average of 19.51 runs with an economy of 7.15 runs per over.

Advertisement

Even after having the Orange Cap and Purple Cap, Rajasthan failed to win the finals, and the Gujarat Titans emerged as the winners.

2023 Subhman Gill and Mohammad Shami (GT):

The IPL finals of 2023 were the longest finals of the IPL, as they took two days to complete, and they were also by far the most interesting finals. The last ball finish by Jadeja took CSK over the line against the Gujarat Titans.

Shubhman Gill was the star batsman of GT, scoring a staggering 890 runs with a staggering average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 157.80. Where Gill was smashing the opposition bowlers, Shami was the one who was taking over the opposition batsman. He picked up 28 wickets with a best bowling figure of 4/11.

Advertisement

Yet the team failed to secure the winning position in the tournament.

Now, as we gear up for another IPL season, everyone's wondering who will shine this time. Will it be someone who missed out before, or will new stars emerge?