×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 19:54 IST

IPL 2024: Three Instances Where Winning The Orange Cap And Purple Cap Turned Fatal For IPL Teams

IPL history reflects stars' individual brilliance, yet team glory eludes them; anticipation builds for redemption in the upcoming season.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Three Instances Where Winning The Orange Cap And Purple Cap Turned Fatal
Three Instances Where Winning The Orange Cap And Purple Cap Turned Fatal | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

As we get closer to IPL 2024, cricket fans are getting more and more excited. The Indian Premier League always gets people pumped up with its amazing cricket action. But for some players, the journey to IPL success has been tough.

IPL is a long tournament, and the player has to be consistent to be in the race for the Orange Cap and Purple caps. There are 3 occasions in the history of the IPL when the Orange Cap and Purple Cap have been earned by the same team, but yet they couldn’t complete the tournament on the winning side. 

Advertisement

So let's look back at the past few seasons. 

2013 Michael Hussey and Dwayne Bravo (CSK):

Chennai Super Kings had an amazing tournament in IPL 2013, and they dominated the group stages and then the qualifiers. The duo of Michale Hussey and Dwayne Bravo were the stars of the campaign. Hussey scored 733 runs in the tournament with an average of 52.35, and on the other side, Bravo completed the season with 32 wickets, which is the shared highest number of wickets taken in one season. 

After all these efforts, the Mumbai Indians won their first title. 

Advertisement

2022 Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal (RR):

Jos Buttler, the English opening batsman, was seen in a new avatar in that season and had an average of 57.35 in the 2022 Tata IPL. He scored 863 runs with a high score of 116 runs and a strike rate of almost 150. And with him, Yuzvedra Chahal was also shining like a bright diamond. This was Yuzi’s first season for the Rajasthan Royals, and he picked up 27 wickets at an average of 19.51 runs with an economy of 7.15 runs per over. 

Advertisement

Even after having the Orange Cap and Purple Cap, Rajasthan failed to win the finals, and the Gujarat Titans emerged as the winners. 

2023 Subhman Gill and Mohammad Shami (GT):

The IPL finals of 2023 were the longest finals of the IPL, as they took two days to complete, and they were also by far the most interesting finals. The last ball finish by Jadeja took CSK over the line against the Gujarat Titans. 

Shubhman Gill was the star batsman of GT, scoring a staggering 890 runs with a staggering average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 157.80. Where Gill was smashing the opposition bowlers, Shami was the one who was taking over the opposition batsman. He picked up 28 wickets with a best bowling figure of 4/11.

Advertisement

Yet the team failed to secure the winning position in the tournament. 

Now, as we gear up for another IPL season, everyone's wondering who will shine this time. Will it be someone who missed out before, or will new stars emerge?

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 19:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BREAKING: Security Breach in Jammu Central Jail

Electoral Bonds

a few seconds ago
kartik aaryan and aseem bazmee

BB3's Kartik On Anees

a minute ago
New York

NYCB annual report

3 minutes ago
Indian Railways Announces Holi Special Trains From Delhi

Holi Special trains

7 minutes ago
The symbol of United Nations displayed outside the Secretariat Building.

news

8 minutes ago
Viral Video Of Spider-Man Biryani Sparks Online Debate

Spider-Man Biryani

9 minutes ago
Startup Representative

Avg startup deal size

9 minutes ago
Para Shooting World Cup

Para Shooting World Cup

9 minutes ago
Representative image of poisoning death.

UP Man Shoots Neighbour

10 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant during IPL 2024 practice session

Rishabh Pant returns

13 minutes ago
Manmohan Samal

Odisha BJP Chief on Polls

13 minutes ago
Hockey Nationals

MP move to quarters

14 minutes ago
Harmanpreet Singh reacts after scoring a goal

Harmanpreet on Olympics

18 minutes ago
Starship

SpaceX

22 minutes ago
Three Instances Where Winning The Orange Cap And Purple Cap Turned Fatal

Orange Cap And Purple Cap

25 minutes ago
Rinku Singh during KKR practice

Rinku's generous nature

29 minutes ago
Paytm

NPCI on Paytm

29 minutes ago
Coaching institutes and JEE entrance: An Analysis

Decoding FIITJEE fiasco

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maharashtra Becomes First State to Buy Land in Kashmir, Claim Reports

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

    India News5 hours ago

  3. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News6 hours ago

  4. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 6 hours ago

  5. Traffic Alert: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Farmers' Maha Panchayat

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo