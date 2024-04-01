×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 23:09 IST

IPL 2024: Trent Boult, Riyan Parag inspire Rajasthan Royals to beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets

MI were off to a disastrous start as they found themselves tottering at 20 for four in the innings' fourth over in their season's first home game.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Riyan Parag against Mumbai Indians
Riyan Parag against Mumbai Indians | Image:IPL
  • 1 min read
Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by six wickets to register their third consecutive win in this edition of the IPL here on Monday.

Opting to bowl first, Rajasthan Royals stopped Mumbai Indians at 125 for nine and then chased down the target with 27 balls to spare. The in-form Riyan Parag again played very well to remain not out on 54 off 39 balls.

MI were off to a disastrous start as they found themselves tottering at 20 for four in the innings' fourth over in their season's first home game.

Again subjected to booing by fans, MI skipper Hardik Pandya responded with a 21-ball 34, while Tilak Varma chipped in with 32 in 29 deliveries.

Veteran pacer Trent Boult bowled extremely well to finish with 3/22, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal ended with excellent figures of 3/11, including picking the big wicket of Pandya when he was looking good for more runs.

This was MI's third straight defeat.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 125/9 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 34, Tilak Varma 32; Trent Boult 3/22; Yzvendra Chahal 3/11).

Rajasthan Royals: 127/4 in 15.3 overs (Riyan Parag 54 not out; Akash Madhwal 3/20). 

Published April 1st, 2024 at 23:09 IST

Whatsapp logo