With just days left for the Indian Premier League to begin, the anticipation for the tournament is rising day by day. It will be a cricketing spectacle for the fans in India as they prepare for the 2024 campaign. The hype is currently surrounding the players and their team, but one should not rule out the umpires, who are the vital decision makers of the match-up. The match officials are responsible for making their decisions in split seconds and are accurate in most cases as they bank on their experience. With just a few days left in the 2024 season to begin, let's take a look at the probable list of umpires for the season.

IPL 2024: List of Umpires who will be on the pitch for the Indian Premier League matches

The IPL mostly features umpires and officials from India, with a couple of them coming from overseas. Some of the most prominent names in the game will be Anil Chaudhary, Rod Tucker, and Nitin Menon, among others. Take a look at the list of the umpires, their origin, salary in IPL and the amount of IPL matches they have officiated.

Name Country Span Salary per Match IPL Matches officiated Anil Chaudhary India 2012-2023 ₹ 1,98,000.00 121 Nitin Menon India 2016-2023 ₹ 1,98,000.00 94 Chris Gaffaney New Zealand 2015-2023 ₹ 1,98,000.00 77 KN Ananthapadmanabhan India 2016-2023 ₹ 1,98,000.00 65 Bruce Oxenford Australia 2012-2023 ₹ 1,98,000.00 64 Rod Tucker Australia 2011-2023 ₹ 1,98,000.00 62 Virender Sharma India 2016-2023 ₹ 1,98,000.00 56 Yeshwant Barde India 2017-2023 ₹ 1,98,000.00 33 Nand Kishore India 2016-2023 ₹ 1,98,000.00 31 Ulhas Gandhe India 2019-2023 ₹ 1,98,000.00 23 Jayaraman Madanagopal India 2021-2023 ₹ 1,98,000.00 20 Michael Gough England 2021-2023 ₹ 59,000.00 18 Nikhil Patwardhan India 2022-2023 ₹ 59,000.00 13 Tapan Sharma India 2021-2023 ₹ 59,000.00 13 Saiyed Khalid India 2021-2023 ₹ 59,000.00 12 Navdeep Singh India 2021-2023 ₹ 59,000.00 12 Sadashiv Iyer India 2022-2023 ₹ 59,000.00 12 Rohan Pandit India 2022-2023 ₹ 59,000.00 11 Vinod Seshan India 2023-2023 ₹ 59,000.00 7 MV Saidharshan Kumar India 2023-2023 ₹ 59,000.00 6 Akshay Totre India 2023-2023 ₹ 59,000.00 6

The 2024 season of the Indian Premier League will begin on March 22nd when the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings, will clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.