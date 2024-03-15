Updated March 15th, 2024 at 14:36 IST
IPL 2024 Umpires: Elite list of umpires who will officiate IPL matches with salaries given by BCCI
Take a look at the list of umpires who are anticipated to officiate the matches during the IPL 2024 season, which begins in March.
With just days left for the Indian Premier League to begin, the anticipation for the tournament is rising day by day. It will be a cricketing spectacle for the fans in India as they prepare for the 2024 campaign. The hype is currently surrounding the players and their team, but one should not rule out the umpires, who are the vital decision makers of the match-up. The match officials are responsible for making their decisions in split seconds and are accurate in most cases as they bank on their experience. With just a few days left in the 2024 season to begin, let's take a look at the probable list of umpires for the season.
IPL 2024: List of Umpires who will be on the pitch for the Indian Premier League matches
The IPL mostly features umpires and officials from India, with a couple of them coming from overseas. Some of the most prominent names in the game will be Anil Chaudhary, Rod Tucker, and Nitin Menon, among others. Take a look at the list of the umpires, their origin, salary in IPL and the amount of IPL matches they have officiated.
|Name
|Country
|Span
|Salary per Match
|IPL Matches officiated
|Anil Chaudhary
|India
|2012-2023
|₹ 1,98,000.00
|121
|Nitin Menon
|India
|2016-2023
|₹ 1,98,000.00
|94
|Chris Gaffaney
|New Zealand
|2015-2023
|₹ 1,98,000.00
|77
|KN Ananthapadmanabhan
|India
|2016-2023
|₹ 1,98,000.00
|65
|Bruce Oxenford
|Australia
|2012-2023
|₹ 1,98,000.00
|64
|Rod Tucker
|Australia
|2011-2023
|₹ 1,98,000.00
|62
|Virender Sharma
|India
|2016-2023
|₹ 1,98,000.00
|56
|Yeshwant Barde
|India
|2017-2023
|₹ 1,98,000.00
|33
|Nand Kishore
|India
|2016-2023
|₹ 1,98,000.00
|31
|Ulhas Gandhe
|India
|2019-2023
|₹ 1,98,000.00
|23
|Jayaraman Madanagopal
|India
|2021-2023
|₹ 1,98,000.00
|20
|Michael Gough
|England
|2021-2023
|₹ 59,000.00
|18
|Nikhil Patwardhan
|India
|2022-2023
|₹ 59,000.00
|13
|Tapan Sharma
|India
|2021-2023
|₹ 59,000.00
|13
|Saiyed Khalid
|India
|2021-2023
|₹ 59,000.00
|12
|Navdeep Singh
|India
|2021-2023
|₹ 59,000.00
|12
|Sadashiv Iyer
|India
|2022-2023
|₹ 59,000.00
|12
|Rohan Pandit
|India
|2022-2023
|₹ 59,000.00
|11
|Vinod Seshan
|India
|2023-2023
|₹ 59,000.00
|7
|MV Saidharshan Kumar
|India
|2023-2023
|₹ 59,000.00
|6
|Akshay Totre
|India
|2023-2023
|₹ 59,000.00
|6
The 2024 season of the Indian Premier League will begin on March 22nd when the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings, will clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
