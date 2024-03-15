×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

IPL 2024 Umpires: Elite list of umpires who will officiate IPL matches with salaries given by BCCI

Take a look at the list of umpires who are anticipated to officiate the matches during the IPL 2024 season, which begins in March.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
IPL
The IPL title being kept on display | Image: BCCI/IPL
  • 2 min read
With just days left for the Indian Premier League to begin, the anticipation for the tournament is rising day by day. It will be a cricketing spectacle for the fans in India as they prepare for the 2024 campaign. The hype is currently surrounding the players and their team, but one should not rule out the umpires, who are the vital decision makers of the match-up. The match officials are responsible for making their decisions in split seconds and are accurate in most cases as they bank on their experience. With just a few days left in the 2024 season to begin, let's take a look at the probable list of umpires for the season.  

IPL 2024: List of Umpires who will be on the pitch for the Indian Premier League matches  

The IPL mostly features umpires and officials from India, with a couple of them coming from overseas. Some of the most prominent names in the game will be Anil Chaudhary, Rod Tucker, and Nitin Menon, among others. Take a look at the list of the umpires, their origin, salary in IPL and the amount of IPL matches they have officiated.  

NameCountrySpanSalary per MatchIPL Matches officiated
Anil ChaudharyIndia2012-2023₹ 1,98,000.00121
Nitin MenonIndia2016-2023₹ 1,98,000.0094
Chris GaffaneyNew Zealand2015-2023₹ 1,98,000.0077
KN AnanthapadmanabhanIndia2016-2023₹ 1,98,000.0065
Bruce OxenfordAustralia2012-2023₹ 1,98,000.0064
Rod TuckerAustralia2011-2023₹ 1,98,000.0062
Virender SharmaIndia2016-2023₹ 1,98,000.0056
Yeshwant BardeIndia2017-2023₹ 1,98,000.0033
Nand KishoreIndia2016-2023₹ 1,98,000.0031
Ulhas GandheIndia2019-2023₹ 1,98,000.0023
Jayaraman MadanagopalIndia2021-2023₹ 1,98,000.0020
Michael GoughEngland2021-2023₹ 59,000.0018
Nikhil PatwardhanIndia2022-2023₹ 59,000.0013
Tapan SharmaIndia2021-2023₹ 59,000.0013
Saiyed KhalidIndia2021-2023₹ 59,000.0012
Navdeep SinghIndia2021-2023₹ 59,000.0012
Sadashiv IyerIndia2022-2023₹ 59,000.0012
Rohan PanditIndia2022-2023₹ 59,000.0011
Vinod SeshanIndia2023-2023₹ 59,000.007
MV Saidharshan KumarIndia2023-2023₹ 59,000.006
Akshay TotreIndia2023-2023₹ 59,000.006

The 2024 season of the Indian Premier League will begin on March 22nd when the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings, will clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

