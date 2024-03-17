Advertisement

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is not just a cricket tournament; it's a carnival that captures the hearts and minds of millions of fans worldwide. As the excitement builds for the upcoming IPL 2024 season, let's take a closer look at the venues that will host the thrilling cricket action and their respective seating capacities.

The 2024 edition of the IPL is all set to kickstart with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22.

IPL 2024 Venues and Seating Capacities

1. Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: 33,000

- Located in the heart of Mumbai, Wankhede Stadium has witnessed numerous historic cricketing moments over the years. With a seating capacity of 33,000, this iconic stadium promises an electrifying atmosphere for IPL matches.

2. Eden Gardens, Kolkata: 68,000

- Known as the 'Mecca of Indian Cricket,' Eden Gardens in Kolkata is one of the largest cricket stadiums in the world. With a massive seating capacity of 68,000, it offers a grand stage for IPL matches, often accompanied by passionate support from the Kolkata Knight Riders' fans.

3. Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: 1,32,000

- Formerly known as the Sardar Patel Stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad boasts the title of the world's largest cricket stadium. With a staggering seating capacity of 1,32,000, it provides a majestic setting for IPL fixtures, offering unparalleled viewing experiences to spectators.

4. M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: 33,800

- Situated in the garden city of Bengaluru, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is renowned for its lively atmosphere and enthusiastic crowds. With a seating capacity of 33,800, it ensures an intimate yet exhilarating experience for cricket enthusiasts.

5. Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi: 35,200

- Formerly known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi offers a perfect blend of tradition and modernity. With a seating capacity of 35,200, it provides a vibrant backdrop for IPL matches in the nation's capital.

6. Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad: 39,200

- The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad is known for its state-of-the-art facilities and excellent pitch conditions. With a seating capacity of 39,200, it ensures a comfortable viewing experience for spectators, making it a favored venue for IPL encounters.

7. MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: 38,200

- Fondly referred to as the 'Chepauk Stadium,' the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai exudes cricketing heritage and tradition. With a seating capacity of 38,200, it remains a fortress for the Chennai Super Kings, evoking a sense of nostalgia among fans.

8. PCA Stadium, Mullanpur: 40,000

- The Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mullanpur, also known as the Mohali Stadium, offers a picturesque setting for cricket matches. With a seating capacity of 40,000, it ensures ample space for fans to cheer on their favorite teams.

9. HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala: 23,000

- Perched amidst the scenic beauty of the Himalayas, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala provides a unique and breathtaking backdrop for cricketing action. With a seating capacity of 23,000, it offers a cozy yet captivating experience for spectators.

10. Ekana Stadium, Lucknow: 50,100

- The Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is one of the newest additions to India's cricketing landscape. With a seating capacity of 50,100, it aims to elevate the cricketing experience in Uttar Pradesh to new heights.

11. Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur: 23,185

- The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur exudes royalty and grandeur, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan. With a seating capacity of 23,185, it provides an intimate setting for IPL matches, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the cricketing spectacle.

12. ACA-VDCA Stadium, Vizag: 27,500

- The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, nestled along the scenic coastline of Andhra Pradesh, offers a serene setting for cricket enthusiasts. With a seating capacity of 27,500, it ensures a memorable viewing experience for IPL matches.

As the IPL caravan rolls into these iconic venues, fans can expect nothing short of thrilling encounters and unforgettable moments that epitomize the spirit of T20 cricket. Each stadium, with its unique charm and capacity, adds its own flavor to the spectacle, ensuring that the IPL remains the most anticipated cricketing extravaganza on the calendar.