×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 21:21 IST

IPL 2024 Venues and Seating Capacities: A Comprehensive Overview

The 2024 edition of the IPL is all set to kickstart with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
A glimpse of Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
A glimpse of Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is not just a cricket tournament; it's a carnival that captures the hearts and minds of millions of fans worldwide. As the excitement builds for the upcoming IPL 2024 season, let's take a closer look at the venues that will host the thrilling cricket action and their respective seating capacities.

The 2024 edition of the IPL is all set to kickstart with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22. 

Advertisement

IPL 2024 Venues and Seating Capacities

1. Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: 33,000
  - Located in the heart of Mumbai, Wankhede Stadium has witnessed numerous historic cricketing moments over the years. With a seating capacity of 33,000, this iconic stadium promises an electrifying atmosphere for IPL matches.

Advertisement

2. Eden Gardens, Kolkata: 68,000
  - Known as the 'Mecca of Indian Cricket,' Eden Gardens in Kolkata is one of the largest cricket stadiums in the world. With a massive seating capacity of 68,000, it offers a grand stage for IPL matches, often accompanied by passionate support from the Kolkata Knight Riders' fans.

3. Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: 1,32,000
  - Formerly known as the Sardar Patel Stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad boasts the title of the world's largest cricket stadium. With a staggering seating capacity of 1,32,000, it provides a majestic setting for IPL fixtures, offering unparalleled viewing experiences to spectators.

Advertisement

4. M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: 33,800
  - Situated in the garden city of Bengaluru, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is renowned for its lively atmosphere and enthusiastic crowds. With a seating capacity of 33,800, it ensures an intimate yet exhilarating experience for cricket enthusiasts.

5. Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi: 35,200
  - Formerly known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi offers a perfect blend of tradition and modernity. With a seating capacity of 35,200, it provides a vibrant backdrop for IPL matches in the nation's capital.

Advertisement

6. Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad: 39,200
  - The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad is known for its state-of-the-art facilities and excellent pitch conditions. With a seating capacity of 39,200, it ensures a comfortable viewing experience for spectators, making it a favored venue for IPL encounters.

7. MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: 38,200
  - Fondly referred to as the 'Chepauk Stadium,' the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai exudes cricketing heritage and tradition. With a seating capacity of 38,200, it remains a fortress for the Chennai Super Kings, evoking a sense of nostalgia among fans.

Advertisement

8. PCA Stadium, Mullanpur: 40,000
  - The Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mullanpur, also known as the Mohali Stadium, offers a picturesque setting for cricket matches. With a seating capacity of 40,000, it ensures ample space for fans to cheer on their favorite teams.

9. HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala: 23,000
  - Perched amidst the scenic beauty of the Himalayas, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala provides a unique and breathtaking backdrop for cricketing action. With a seating capacity of 23,000, it offers a cozy yet captivating experience for spectators.

Advertisement

10. Ekana Stadium, Lucknow: 50,100
   - The Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is one of the newest additions to India's cricketing landscape. With a seating capacity of 50,100, it aims to elevate the cricketing experience in Uttar Pradesh to new heights.

11. Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur: 23,185
   - The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur exudes royalty and grandeur, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan. With a seating capacity of 23,185, it provides an intimate setting for IPL matches, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the cricketing spectacle.

Advertisement

12. ACA-VDCA Stadium, Vizag: 27,500
   - The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, nestled along the scenic coastline of Andhra Pradesh, offers a serene setting for cricket enthusiasts. With a seating capacity of 27,500, it ensures a memorable viewing experience for IPL matches.

As the IPL caravan rolls into these iconic venues, fans can expect nothing short of thrilling encounters and unforgettable moments that epitomize the spirit of T20 cricket. Each stadium, with its unique charm and capacity, adds its own flavor to the spectacle, ensuring that the IPL remains the most anticipated cricketing extravaganza on the calendar.

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 21:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

DC vs RCB WPL 2024 FINAL

WPL 2024 Final Live Blog

2 minutes ago
Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona vs Bilbao

4 minutes ago
Haircuts

Hairstyles For Men

4 minutes ago
Collagen Booster

Boost Collagen Growth

10 minutes ago
Summer gifts for your special partner

Summer Essential Gifts

13 minutes ago
DC vs RCB

Sophie Molineux

13 minutes ago
Suspended TMC leader Shahjahan's brother and two others have been sent to five-day CBI custody.

WB Shahjahan's Brother

17 minutes ago
Francisco Goya

Francisco Goya Paintings

17 minutes ago
Shakira

Shakira On Gerard Pique

20 minutes ago
Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian

Khloe Celebrates Rob

20 minutes ago
NIA chargesheeted 17th accused in the PFI Patna case

NIA Action Against PFI

21 minutes ago
Rati Pandey

Rati On Discrimination

22 minutes ago
Agriculture

ITU FAO partner

35 minutes ago
Niger US

US Ops at risk?

40 minutes ago
Pakistan Team

Naseem Shah on Pak team

42 minutes ago
AP

Mike Pence slams Trump

an hour ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu On BO Success

an hour ago
An operation is underway to trap a leopard that entered a Jharkhand industrial area.

J'Khand Leopard Trap

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. FIR Filed Against Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Baghel in Mahadev App Case

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Election Commission Makes Fresh Electoral Bonds Data Public

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  3. Gandhis to Snap Ties with Old Family Bastions: Sources

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  4. NIA Attaches 4 Properties For Being 'Proceeds of Terrorism'

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Kind-hearted Zodiac Signs Who Are Known For Their Generosity

    Lifestyle9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo