Updated March 13th, 2024 at 14:23 IST

IPL 2024 Venues: Complete list of Stadiums and cities where Tata IPL 2024 matches will take place

IPL 2024: Check out all the Stadiums, cities and venues where the Indian Premier League 2024 season matches will take place.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
HPCA Stadium Dharamshala
The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Indian Premier League is all set to come waltzing back into the lives of Indian Cricket fans as the stage is being set for the ultimate extravaganza where both Indian and Overseas players will be in action at one of the favourite T20 franchise leagues. The matches will be played throughout India in some of the most iconic locations. The first half of the spectacle has already been announced, while the remaining fixtures will be announced once the dates for the general elections are made public. Amid the anticipation, take a look at all the venues where the Indian Premier League matches will take place in 2024.

Also Read: IPL 2024 Commentators: List of all commentators in Hindi, English, and regional languages

IPL 2024 Venues: Complete list of Stadiums and cities where the matches will take place

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will defend their title this year, while other teams will attempt to keep their case and make the chase. Most of the teams have their stadiums and will compete in their home matches in their respective dens. However, the Delhi Capitals will play the first few games at the Dr Y. S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam as the Arun Jaitley Stadium is hosting the WPL and the pitch will require a breather to host the match-ups. 

Also Read: 'Going to make my debut again': Rishabh Pant overwhelmed ahead of his return to cricket at IPL 2024

TeamsCity Stadiums
Delhi CapitalsDelhiArun Jaitley Stadium
Mumbai IndiansMumbaiWankhede Stadium
Sunrisers HyderabadHyderabadRajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
Chennai Super KingsChennaiM.A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk)
Kolkata Knight RidersKolkataEden Gardens
Gujarat TitansAhmedabadNarendra Modi Stadium
Punjab KingsMohaliI.S. Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium
Royal Challengers BangaloreBangaloreM. Chinnaswamy Stadium
 GuwahatiBarsapara Cricket Stadium (ACA Stadium)
Lucknow Super GiantsLucknowBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
Rajasthan RoyalsJaipurSawai Man Singh Stadium
 DharamshalaHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium
DC (Temporary)VisakhapatnamDr. Y. S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati and the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala do not have a team, but a few of the matched will be hosted in the aforementioned locations. PBKS may have some of their clashes in Dharamshala. But for Assam, the fans will have to wait for the second half of the fixtures.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 14:23 IST

