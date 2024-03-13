Advertisement

The Indian Premier League is all set to come waltzing back into the lives of Indian Cricket fans as the stage is being set for the ultimate extravaganza where both Indian and Overseas players will be in action at one of the favourite T20 franchise leagues. The matches will be played throughout India in some of the most iconic locations. The first half of the spectacle has already been announced, while the remaining fixtures will be announced once the dates for the general elections are made public. Amid the anticipation, take a look at all the venues where the Indian Premier League matches will take place in 2024.

IPL 2024 Venues: Complete list of Stadiums and cities where the matches will take place

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will defend their title this year, while other teams will attempt to keep their case and make the chase. Most of the teams have their stadiums and will compete in their home matches in their respective dens. However, the Delhi Capitals will play the first few games at the Dr Y. S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam as the Arun Jaitley Stadium is hosting the WPL and the pitch will require a breather to host the match-ups.

Teams City Stadiums Delhi Capitals Delhi Arun Jaitley Stadium Mumbai Indians Mumbai Wankhede Stadium Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Chennai Super Kings Chennai M.A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Eden Gardens Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad Narendra Modi Stadium Punjab Kings Mohali I.S. Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Guwahati Barsapara Cricket Stadium (ACA Stadium) Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Rajasthan Royals Jaipur Sawai Man Singh Stadium Dharamshala Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium DC (Temporary) Visakhapatnam Dr. Y. S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati and the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala do not have a team, but a few of the matched will be hosted in the aforementioned locations. PBKS may have some of their clashes in Dharamshala. But for Assam, the fans will have to wait for the second half of the fixtures.