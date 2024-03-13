Updated March 13th, 2024 at 14:23 IST
IPL 2024 Venues: Complete list of Stadiums and cities where Tata IPL 2024 matches will take place
IPL 2024: Check out all the Stadiums, cities and venues where the Indian Premier League 2024 season matches will take place.
The Indian Premier League is all set to come waltzing back into the lives of Indian Cricket fans as the stage is being set for the ultimate extravaganza where both Indian and Overseas players will be in action at one of the favourite T20 franchise leagues. The matches will be played throughout India in some of the most iconic locations. The first half of the spectacle has already been announced, while the remaining fixtures will be announced once the dates for the general elections are made public. Amid the anticipation, take a look at all the venues where the Indian Premier League matches will take place in 2024.
IPL 2024 Venues: Complete list of Stadiums and cities where the matches will take place
The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will defend their title this year, while other teams will attempt to keep their case and make the chase. Most of the teams have their stadiums and will compete in their home matches in their respective dens. However, the Delhi Capitals will play the first few games at the Dr Y. S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam as the Arun Jaitley Stadium is hosting the WPL and the pitch will require a breather to host the match-ups.
|Teams
|City
|Stadiums
|Delhi Capitals
|Delhi
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|Mumbai Indians
|Mumbai
|Wankhede Stadium
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
|Chennai Super Kings
|Chennai
|M.A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk)
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kolkata
|Eden Gardens
|Gujarat Titans
|Ahmedabad
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|Punjab Kings
|Mohali
|I.S. Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Bangalore
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|Guwahati
|Barsapara Cricket Stadium (ACA Stadium)
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Lucknow
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
|Rajasthan Royals
|Jaipur
|Sawai Man Singh Stadium
|Dharamshala
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium
|DC (Temporary)
|Visakhapatnam
|Dr. Y. S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium
The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati and the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala do not have a team, but a few of the matched will be hosted in the aforementioned locations. PBKS may have some of their clashes in Dharamshala. But for Assam, the fans will have to wait for the second half of the fixtures.
