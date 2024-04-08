×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 16:37 IST

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's HELPLESSNESS and FRUSTRATION with RCB clearly visible in this one video

The frustration was palpable on Virat Kohli's face, particularly during RCB's bowling innings against RR.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli | Image:IPL
In the highly anticipated IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), cricket fans witnessed a rare spectacle as two players scored centuries in the same game. Virat Kohli of RCB was the first to reach the three-figure mark, followed closely by Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler, who secured his century just moments after Kohli.

Despite their impressive individual performances, the outcomes for the two players differed significantly. Jos Buttler's century contributed to his team's victory, as Rajasthan Royals clinched the match by 6 wickets. In contrast, Virat Kohli's remarkable innings went in vain, failing to steer RCB to a winning position with a total score of 183 runs.

Virat Kohli's frustration, helplessness with RCB visible in this video

The frustration was palpable on Virat Kohli's face, particularly during RCB's bowling innings. As the Rajasthan Royals began their chase, a viral video on social media captured Kohli's evident frustration and helplessness as he watched his bowlers struggle to defend the target.

Virat Kohli has faced criticism over his strike rate in IPL 2024. Fans and experts have been voicing concerns about his performance and pace at the crease. This has also raised doubts about his place in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. Kohli has been playing with a strike rate of over 146 in the ongoing IPL 2024. 

Virat Kohli is currently the highest run-scorer in IPL 2024 with 316 runs in 5 matches. Kohli has smashed two half-centuries and one century in the tournament thus far. Kohli will next be seen in action against Mumbai Indians on April 11. 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 16:26 IST

