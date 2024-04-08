Advertisement

In the highly anticipated IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), cricket fans witnessed a rare spectacle as two players scored centuries in the same game. Virat Kohli of RCB was the first to reach the three-figure mark, followed closely by Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler, who secured his century just moments after Kohli.

Despite their impressive individual performances, the outcomes for the two players differed significantly. Jos Buttler's century contributed to his team's victory, as Rajasthan Royals clinched the match by 6 wickets. In contrast, Virat Kohli's remarkable innings went in vain, failing to steer RCB to a winning position with a total score of 183 runs.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'He is yet not moved on from CSK': Faf du Plessis draws flak in IPL 2024 over out-of-the blue remark

Virat Kohli's frustration, helplessness with RCB visible in this video

The frustration was palpable on Virat Kohli's face, particularly during RCB's bowling innings. As the Rajasthan Royals began their chase, a viral video on social media captured Kohli's evident frustration and helplessness as he watched his bowlers struggle to defend the target.

Virat Kohli is not happy with bowling & Fielding. Look at Kohli's Face 🥲💔 pic.twitter.com/DPf6s8zMjU — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) April 7, 2024

“You need a lot of courage to face adversity and turn tough situations around, and that’s what I expect from everyone in the dressing room” - Andy Flower.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/5aOiKZuFR4 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 7, 2024

Also Read: 'I didn't want to get retained by them': Dinesh Karthik reveals his BIGGEST REGRET to R Ashwin

Advertisement

Virat Kohli has faced criticism over his strike rate in IPL 2024. Fans and experts have been voicing concerns about his performance and pace at the crease. This has also raised doubts about his place in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. Kohli has been playing with a strike rate of over 146 in the ongoing IPL 2024.

Virat Kohli is currently the highest run-scorer in IPL 2024 with 316 runs in 5 matches. Kohli has smashed two half-centuries and one century in the tournament thus far. Kohli will next be seen in action against Mumbai Indians on April 11.

Advertisement





Advertisement