IPL 2024: Virat Kohli saves pitch invader from a serious thrashing by security guards

Virat Kohli has been seen performing a ‘King’ gesture for a fan at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Royal Challengers Bengaluru recent loss to the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024.

On a night which saw Virat Kohli's splendid century go to vain as Jos Buttler led Rajasthan Royals eased to victory by six wickets, Kohli was seen leaving his frustration behind for a fan.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Virat Kohli is seen protecting a pitch invader from the security forces. The pitch invader was an RCB fan and wanted to meet his idol King Kohli.

The way Virat Kohli said, "Aram Se" to the security guards for his fan boy.🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/bTtx6Hz0eG — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) April 10, 2024

As seen in the video, post greeting the fan Virat Kohli saw, security guards march at the fan in full force and he saved the fan from guards by asking them to handle the fan with care by bursting out the words, ‘Aaram Se’ (gently).

The video has went viral on Social Media as fans are delighted by the heartwarming gesture from the former Indian Cricket team captain.

The match however wasn't as heartwarming as Kohli or RCB fans would've hoped for as they witnessed an onslaught in the second innings.

Kohli and RCB seek Redemption in Mumbai

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Virat Kohli are looking to bounce back against the Mumbai Indians in Wankhede stadium on Thursday in match 25 of IPL 2024 after enduring a difficult start to the season.

Kohli has been in sublime form this IPL campaign as he currently leads the race for Orange Cap. But his team hasn't backed up his performances as their playoff hopes are hanging by the thread.

RCB have only won one out of their five games to start their IPL 2024 campaign and are currently ninth in the standings with an abysmal run rate. They need a huge turnaround in fortunes and Virat Kohli fans will be hoping that against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede the team can get back in form.