×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 15:42 IST

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli saves pitch invader from a serious thrashing by security guards

In a viral video Virat Kohli is seen saving pitch invader from the wrath of security guards in Royal Challengers Bengaluru loss to Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli saves fan
Virat Kohli saves fan | Image:iplt20.com/BCCI/X/screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Virat Kohli has been seen performing a ‘King’ gesture for a fan at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Royal Challengers Bengaluru recent loss to the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024.

On a night which saw Virat Kohli's splendid century go to vain as Jos Buttler led Rajasthan Royals eased to victory by six wickets, Kohli was seen leaving his frustration behind for a fan.

Advertisement

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Virat Kohli is seen protecting a pitch invader from the security forces. The pitch invader was an RCB fan and wanted to meet his idol King Kohli.

Also Read | Ravi Shastri's NAUGHTINESS peaks in the 60s after post triggers memefest

As seen in the video, post greeting the fan Virat Kohli saw, security guards march at the fan in full force and he saved the fan from guards by asking them to handle the fan with care by bursting out the words, ‘Aaram Se’ (gently).

Advertisement

The video has went viral on Social Media as fans are delighted by the heartwarming gesture from the former Indian Cricket team captain. 

The match however wasn't as heartwarming as Kohli or RCB fans would've hoped for as they witnessed an onslaught in the second innings. 

Advertisement

Also Read | 'He is awesome': Pat Cummins left in awe of 20-year-old uncapped Indian

Kohli and RCB seek Redemption in Mumbai

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Virat Kohli are looking to bounce back against the Mumbai Indians in Wankhede stadium on Thursday in match 25 of IPL 2024 after enduring a difficult start to the season.

Kohli has been in sublime form this IPL campaign as he currently leads the race for Orange Cap. But his team hasn't backed up his performances as their playoff hopes are hanging by the thread.

Advertisement

RCB have only won one out of their five games to start their IPL 2024 campaign and are currently ninth in the standings with an abysmal run rate. They need a huge turnaround in fortunes and Virat Kohli fans will be hoping that against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede the team can get back in form. 

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 15:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Jonty Rhodes

Rhodes' PERFECT response

3 minutes ago
Anandi Nandan Chandavarkar

Anandi nab sailing bronze

4 minutes ago
Training your cat

How To Train A Cat?

6 minutes ago
Humanoid robot startup Figure AI

deeptech policy

8 minutes ago
Congress Gave Away Katchatheevu to SL, Now Silent on Matter: PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

8 minutes ago
Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Corridor

9 minutes ago
drugs

Girl Dies of Overdose

12 minutes ago
Sainik School Admissions

AISSEE Counselling

14 minutes ago
Lakshya Sen crashes out

Lakshya Sen loses to Qi

14 minutes ago
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in West Bengal

Amit Shah in Balurghat

15 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty ends at record high

17 minutes ago
Suryakumar Yadav during MI practice

Suryakumar on MI's mood

18 minutes ago
Taha Shah Badussha

Taha's Role In Heeramandi

19 minutes ago
Paris Olympics 2024

Olympics 2024 prize money

21 minutes ago
Akhilesh Yadav

SP Manifesto

21 minutes ago
Gandhimati Balan

Gandhimathi Dies At 65

22 minutes ago
Hum Tum

Bollywood Rom-Coms

23 minutes ago
student

news

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Last date today to apply for AP POLYCET 2024

    Education8 hours ago

  2. Dinesh Karthik goes ALL OUT out over a former ENG skipper

    Sports 9 hours ago

  3. Raj Thackeray Declares 'Unconditional Support' For PM Modi, BJP

    India News16 hours ago

  4. How Do Fenugreek Seeds Promote Hair Growth?

    Web Stories17 hours ago

  5. Man Sues 50 Women For Calling Him A Bad Date In California

    World17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo