Pressure is mounting on Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis as he is under fire for his ‘lackluster’ captaincy which has seen RCB win only one out of their first five games at the start of their IPL 2024 campaign.

Bangalore’s recent hammering at the hands of Rajasthan Royals saw Bangalore plummet to the ninth spot in IPL standings as their playoffs hopes are hanging by a thread. Some of the decisions Faf du Plessis took against the Royals have come under harsh criticism from Indian cricket legend Virender Sehwag.

The criticism came around Faf du Plessis’ decision to not bowl Glenn Maxwell against Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson in the sixth over of the powerplay. After five overs RCB had RR on their leash as they were 34/1 but Faf’s decision to go with Mayank Dagar instead of Glenn Maxwell proved to be costly as both the batters raked up 20 runs in the over and got the momentum in the run chase.

How Can a captain take a decision like this?

Virender Sehwag criticised the decision in the post match show on Cricbuzz saying, “you cannot make mistakes like this”. As it turned out the RCB skipper didn’t go to Maxwell even once in the match and saw his team lose by six wickets after a Jos Buttler century.

Comeback is going to be stronger than this setback! We believe in this group. ❤️#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/kS58hsCYYW — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 7, 2024

In his post match comments, du Plessis said that he did not opt for Maxwell’s off-spin because two right handers were batting on the crease. This response irked Sehwag even more as he blasted the South African saying, “How can a captain take a decision like this? “It is very surprising for an experienced captain like Faf Du Plessis to say that an off spinner cannot bowl to a right handrer. It is beyond my understanding”.

Shami Agrees with Sehwag

Indian Cricket team’s ace pacer Mohammed Shami who is out of this season’s IPL due to injury agreed with Sehwag’s remarks on the show as he blasted Faf for poor captaincy. Shami sarcastically gave a “Hats Off” to Faf du Plessis’ captaincy for his decision to keep their main spinner out of the game.

“If you look at the record then Maxwell is the most successful RCB spinner this season and you decided to keep that same bowler out of the game”, said Shami.

Faf du Plessis definitely missed the trick by not going to his main spinner as Rajasthan Royals steamrolled Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The criticism surrounding Faf is getting denser and denser with each passing day as fans are also losing their patience.

Faf needs a change of fortunes quickly and will be looking to make amends when RCB takes on the Mumbai Indians tomorrow at Wankhade in match 25 of IPL. RCB are desperate for a win and MI presents a great opportunity to win back the fans a little.

