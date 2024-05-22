Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were dismantled in the qualifier 1 by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as they lost by 8 wickets and 38 balls to spare and now will have to play in qualifier 2 if they want to progress in the IPL finals.

A big talking point of the evening in hindsight turned out to be Pat Cummins’ decision to bat first after winning the coin toss at Narendra Modi Stadium. While, Cummins was confident of his call at the time in hindsight it proved to be SRH’s undoing as KKR’s Mitchell Starc took advantage of the early swinging conditions and ran rampage on Hyderabad’s top order.

The call turned out to be questionable in the end and many slammed Pat Cummins for overconfidence. However, post the loss Sunrisers Hyderabad’s assistant coach Simon Helmot has given his verdict on the call.

Starc sets the tone for Qualifier 1 with a ripper! 🔥#IPLonJioCinema #TATAIPL #KKRvSRH #TATAIPLPlayoffs #IPLinBengali pic.twitter.com/3AJG5BvZwT — JioCinema (@JioCinema)

Simon Helmot gives his verdict on Pat Cummins’ toss decision

SRH’s assistant coach Simon Helmot has defended Pat Cummins for making the bold call to bat first and said they were backing their strengths as a team. He said the toss didn’t have an outcome on the result as KKR were just too good on the day and it wasn’t men in oranges day.

“Definitely, not anything to do with the toss. Unfortunately, today wasn't our day. They bowled very well up front. This ground has shown that you can score big in the first innings and put pressure on the opposition. It just wasn't our day,” said Helmot on the toss call.

While, a loss like this can be harrowing and demoralising for a team, Helmot has said that the team needs to shrug the result off and not dwell on it and focus on the qualifier 2. He additionally confirmed that they will not the change the aggressive brand of cricket they have played throughout the tournament.

“Look, take nothing away from us. We're still going to play our brand of cricket and tonight wasn't our night. That happens”, said Helmot.

Pat Cummins and Sunrisers Hyderabad have another shot at reaching the IPL finals in qualifier 2 where they will face winner of eliminator between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

(With PTI Inputs)