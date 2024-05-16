Advertisement

Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 5 wickets in their penultimate clash of the IPL 2024 league stage. The victory helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) seal the top spot in the points table, which ensured them a place in Qualifier 1. Meanwhile, the second spot in the IPL 2024 points table is still up for grabs and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is one of the two teams that will look to overtake RR to secure the second position in the standings. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is another team whose eyes will be on the second spot in the table.

How can CSK overtake RR to reach top-2 in IPL 2024 points table?

If CSK triumphs over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 18, they secure their spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs. However, even if they lose while chasing a target of 200 by less than 18 runs, their Net Run Rate (NRR) will remain superior to RCB's, ensuring their qualification irrespective of other match outcomes. Should CSK lose by a larger margin, their fate relies on SRH losing their remaining matches, allowing CSK to advance based on run rate, alongside RCB.

Additionally, if RR loses their final game and SRH secures no more than one victory, CSK can snatch the second position on the points table. In such a scenario, a victory against RCB could propel CSK to the second spot, leveraging their currently superior NRR compared to both SRH and RR.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad is another team that has a chance of finishing in the top-2 of the IPL 2024 points table. SRH can take the second spot if they manage to win both their games by a huge margin and RR loses their remaining match against KKR. This scenario is also possible and it will impact RCB's chances.

The IPL 2024 playoffs is scheduled to begin on May 21. The Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, while the Qualifier 2 and Final will be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.