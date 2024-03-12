Advertisement

As the 17th season of the IPL is looming, republicworld.com is releasing a series where the basics of the tournament are being explained. Some of the chunks are already out, and in this piece, the focus would be on the Super Over rule. So, if you are planning to watch the IPL for the first time or have been an intermittent watcher and haven't witnessed a Super Over before, then chances are you are going to experience it at least once in the next two months, thus, let's get a hold of what it is.

What is a Super Over?

The excitement of a T20 match gets doubled when both the teams are lock horns with equal power and until the end, the suspense on the eventual winner stays at large. The drama intensifies when both teams finish at the same score. Then there emerges Super Over as a tiebreaker.

The grind of a Super Over is simple, both teams select three batters and a bowler. The team who batted second in the usual 20-over period will bat first in a Super Over. The super over ends in two ways, one, when batsmen have played all 6 balls, and second, when, two batters get dismissed. All the eleven players of a team field to protect the boundary and every run. In the end, whichever team attains more runs in a super over wins the match.

What if the Super Over also ends in a draw?

Over the years an intricate situation where the Super Over also ended in a draw has taken place. Before 2020, the winner was adjudged based on the sixes being hit. The team with more maximums was declared the winner in such a case, but thanks to the ICC ODI World Cup final 2019, this rule has been modified. Now, if the Super Over also ends in a tie, then another Super Over follows. If no winner comes out even then, a third Super Over will take place. It will continue until a conventional difference is formed between the teams.