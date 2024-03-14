×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 14:37 IST

IPL 2024 wicket-keepers: From MS Dhoni to Jos Buttler; List of all main wicketkeepers in IPL 2024

Ahead of the IPL 2024 season, take a look at the wicketkeepers for all the teams who will be in action at the Indian Premier Legaue.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
MS Dhoni recently went through a knee surgery after the conclusion of the IPL 2023.
MS Dhoni | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The IPL is all set to commence this month, and the 2024 season is all about high-octane action and entertainment. For the Indian cricket fans, it is a treat as they will be able to enjoy some cricketing action for the next two and a half months. The anticipation has been bringing before the tournament could even begin, and the thrill to see some of the most iconic cricketers is extreme. Ahead of the commencement of the 2024 season, take a look at the list of wicketkeepers who will compete in the upcoming edition of the Indian  Premier League

Also Read: Sarfaraz Khan's Apologetic Response to Sunil Gavaskar's Guidance: 'Please Say Sorry' for Poor Shot

IPL 2024: All the team's Wicketkeeper List

With the IPL fast approaching, take a look at the list of all the wicketkeepers of the teams who will be in action in the IPL 2024 season. The list features some of India's most renowned stumpers, MS Dhoni, who will look to defend the title this year with the Chennai Super Kings. Another such name is the rookie Dhruv Jurel, who showcased his grit and tenacity to help win India the Rajkot Test match against England. Take a look at all the wicket-keepers for the IPL franchises.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, and Vishnu Vinod

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, MS Dhoni, and Aravelly Avanish

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Anuj Rawat, and Dinesh Karthik

Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant, Shai Hope, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, and Tristan Stubbs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Srikar Bharat

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, and Robin Minz

Sunrisers Hyderabad:  Heinrich Klaasen, and Upendra Yadav

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Jos Buttler, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, and Nicholas Pooran

Punjab Kings: Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, and Prabhsimran Singh

Also Read: 'Rohit Sharma is a 5-time IPL winner. Removing him..': Yuvraj disapproves MI's move to remove Rohit

In terms of updates, Devin Conway will not take part in the first few games of the season as he will be recovering from a wrist injury. On the other hand, Punjab Kings' Jonny Bairstow has assured full participation in the IPL 2024 season.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 14:37 IST

