Published 08:58 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Gujarat Titans Auction Strategy, Players Retained & Probable Buys – IPL
GT IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Mega Auction updates, including retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Gujarat Titans.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction updates, including the Gujarat Titans' retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Gujarat Titans. We will also dive into GT's strategy, players retained & probable buys, sold & unsold players
Advertisement
08:57 IST, November 24th 2024
Gujarat Titans At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Titans Tease A Special Auction
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Ahead of the auctions, Gujarat Titans have posted a special video that features their coach Ashish Nehra
08:25 IST, November 24th 2024
Gujarat Titans At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: The Shubman Gill Era
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Shubman Gill will return as Gujarat Titans' captain for the second season. The youngster will have the onus on himself to better the Titans' performance as compared to last year
Advertisement
08:07 IST, November 24th 2024
IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Gujarat Titans Eyes Glory
IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: The Gujarat Titans will look to make the most out of the mega auction and want to take an edge over other franchises by buying the best players.
08:07 IST, November 24th 2024