IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Here's The Full List Of Players In Mumbai Indians Squad

As the IPL 2025 Mega Auction starts Day 2, the Mumbai Indians are deliberately positioning themselves to strengthen their roster. The retention of important players such as Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma has strengthened the team's core. So far, they've signed talented players like as batter Naman Dhir and wicketkeeper Robin Minz, as well as experienced spinner Karn Sharma. The franchise has a remaining budget of ₹26.10 Crore and seven abroad slots open, allowing for significant investments. As the bidding process proceeds, the Mumbai Indians want to balance their roster while preserving their heritage as one of the IPL's most successful teams.