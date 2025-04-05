IPL 2025, PBKS vs RR: From Weather Update, Pitch Report, To Squads And Predicted XI, Here's All You Need To Know

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings will square off against Rajasthan Royals in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh on Saturday, April 5th.

Here's All You Need To Know About Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Weather Forecast

According to Accuweather, it was a sunny day in Chandigarh on Saturday, April 5th, with the temperature staying between 39 to 38 degrees Celsius. During the start of the 18th match of the IPL 2025, the temperature will drop to 35 degrees. At the time when the match will end, it is likely to be a clear sky with the temperature at around 28 to 26 degrees.

Chandigarh's Weather Forecast On April 5th. Image: AccuWeather (Screengrab)

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Pitch Report

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium's pitch is tough to decode and likely to help both the batters and bowlers. In the previous season, the winning total in Chandigarh was 180-190.

Matches: 14

Won after batting first: 9

Won after batting second: 5

Average first inning score: 178/7

Lowest total defended: 142

Highest target chased: 175

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Squads

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (Wk), Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vishnu Vinod, Harpreet Brar, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (Wk/C), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Akash Madhwal.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Probable XI

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (Wk), Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera/Harpreet Brar.