Aside from the exhilarating on-filed action, the RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 match kept making headlines even after its culmination. Celebrations emanated at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, as the home team RCB won the match and qualified for the playoffs. However, what transpired afterwards has been termed by many as unsportsmanlike. MS Dhoni did not shake hands with RCB players as they were too busy celebrating. The subject divided the internet, and polarising reactions ensued. Some blamed Dhoni for storming off the field without completing the ritual of the game, whereas many held RCB players responsible for ignoring MS Dhoni.

Chris Gayle's post brushes aside all the speculations about MS Dhoni being disrespectful

Chris Gayle, who was in the stadium facility, cheering for his former side Royal Challengers Bengaluru against CSK on Saturday, has posted an Instagram story that brushes aside all the assertions. Gayle has shared a picture of the signed jerseys that he received from MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli following the end of the RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 match.

Earlier, Gayle also posted a picture alongside MS Dhoni that was apparently taken in the dressing facility following the end of the RCB vs CSK match. Thus, while the on-field actions may have raised a controversy but off camera, everything is at peace and the spirit of gentleman's game lives on.

Will MS Dhoni return for another season in IPL?

While it would be difficult to gauge whether MS Dhoni would return to the field again in the iconic CSK jersey or not, considering the hitting form he was in throughout the IPL 2024, fans would hope that their beloved Thala spares one more season for them, and end his career in a grand fashion, by lifting the trophy.