New Delhi, April 19 (PTI) Professional franchise cricket team Royal Challengers Bengaluru has restored three lakes in Bengaluru, a city grappling with a severe water crisis.

RCB launched the Lake Improvement Works Project in October 2023 as part of the "RCB Go Green Initiative". The project focused on desilting and developing the Ittgalpura and Sadenahalli lakes, located in highly water-stressed areas.

These areas lack access to Kaveri River water and rely entirely on groundwater and surface water with borewell depths ranging from 1,000 to 1,500 feet.

According to a statement, more than 1,20,000 tons of silt and sand have been removed from the two lakes and nine acres of lake land have been recovered, leading to the creation of stabilisation ponds and wetlands that benefit the local bird and animal populations.

The water holding capacity of the lakes has also increased to cover up to 17 acres, it said, adding that the lakes will not only facilitate groundwater recharge but also support agricultural activities in the surrounding areas.

They will provide additional livelihood opportunities for the fishermen and farmers of the two lakes, who can now harvest up to three times more than before, it said.

Meanwhile, at Kannur Lake, the objective has been to improve community ownership through the creation of civic amenities as lake assets.

Ethno-medicinal plant parks, bamboo parks, and butterfly parks are also being created at all three lakes as part of the initiative to improve and sustain biodiversity.

"These lakes not only serve as critical groundwater sources for neighbouring villages but also form the backbone of local livelihoods," said Rajesh Menon, VP and Head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Experts say Bengaluru is one of the fastest-growing cities in the world, and its infrastructure for fresh water supply is struggling to keep up with the growing population.

Over a third of the city's 13 million residents rely on groundwater, which is rapidly depleting.