Advertisement

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza has lauded franchise cricket in India, particularly singling out the Indian Premier League (IPL) as superior to the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Raza, slated to represent Punjab Kings in the upcoming IPL 2024 season, expressed his admiration for the IPL's ability to attract top international players and massive crowds.

Pakistan-born Sikandar Raza lauds IPL

In an interview with Sports Now, Sikandar Raza emphasized the IPL's unique appeal, noting the enthusiastic support from spectators in most matches. While acknowledging the PSL's ability to draw crowds, Raza firmly asserted that the IPL holds a distinct edge due to the comprehensive availability of players from around the globe.

Describing the IPL as the premier cricket league globally, Raza underscored its superiority over the PSL. With the IPL gearing up for its 17th season and the PSL for its ninth, Raza emphasized the IPL's unparalleled stature in the cricketing world.

Advertisement

“I just think that the availability of all the players for one tournament makes IPL really special. In most of the matches we play, the crowd comes and supports their teams. That’s something that’s really different in IPL. The only other league when it comes to crowds that comes close to IPL is PSL. So, I think IPL definitely stands out with a couple of factors,” Sikandar Raza said.

“IPL is by far the best league when it comes to PSL also. Like, it is much better than PSL. That’s what I'm trying to say. Yeah, I’m not a big fan of comparisons. But yes, it is. I think IPL is the biggest league on the planet,” Raza added.

Advertisement

The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is expected to start in March. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the defending champions, having won their record fifth title last year. The auction for IPL 2024 was held in December last year, where Mitchell Starc fetched the most money. He was bought by KKR for a record-breaking sum of INR 24 crore.



