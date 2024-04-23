Updated April 23rd, 2024 at 18:18 IST

IPL 2024, CSK vs LSG Live Score & Updates: Battle to secure fourth spot in IPL table

In Match 39 of the IPL 2024, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will take on KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants. Catch the live updates from the CSK vs LSG match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.