IPL 2024, CSK vs LSG Live Score & Updates: Battle to secure fourth spot in IPL table
In Match 39 of the IPL 2024, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will take on KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants. Catch the live updates from the CSK vs LSG match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.
CSK's Predicted XI: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman
LSG's Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (capt, wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan
The live streaming of the CSK vs LSG match will be shown on JioCinema app and website. The live broadcast will be available on Star Sports TV channels.
Welcome to the live blog for CSK vs LSG match. Catch all the updates related to the IPL 2024 game here at republicworld.com
