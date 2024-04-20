Updated April 20th, 2024 at 17:37 IST

IPL 2024, DC vs SRH Live Score & Updates: Can Delhi Capitals win three in a row?

In Match 35 of the IPL 2024, Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals. Catch the live updates from the DC vs SRH match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.