IPL 2024, GT vs KKR Highlights: Match abandoned without a ball bowled, GT out of race
In Match 63 of the IPL 2024, Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans will take on Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders. Catch the live updates from the GT vs KKR match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.
11: 01 IST, May 13th 2024
Gujarat Titans are officially out of the race for the IPL 2024 playoffs. Even if they win their next match, GT will not be able to reach 16 points.
11: 00 IST, May 13th 2024
The GT vs KKR match has been abandoned with a ball bowled. The rain gods had other plans as they didn't allow the match to be held.
8: 49 IST, May 13th 2024
The GT vs KKR match has been delayed because of rain in Ahmedabad. The covers are still on.
7: 09 IST, May 13th 2024
The toss for the GT vs KKR match has been delayed due to rain in Ahmedabad.
6: 03 IST, May 13th 2024
The GT vs KKR match is slated to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
6: 02 IST, May 13th 2024
The live streaming of the GT vs KKR match will be available on JioCinema app and website. The live broadcast will be shown on Star Sports TV channels.
6: 01 IST, May 13th 2024
Welcome to the live blog for the GT vs KKR match. Catch all the live updates related to the IPL 2024 game here at republicworld.com
