Updated April 14th, 2024 at 17:37 IST
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates: KKR chase underway
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates: In Match 28 of the IPL 2024, Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders will take on KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants. Catch the live updates from the KKR vs LSG match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.
5: 37 IST, April 14th 2024
Sunil Narine and Phil Salt are in the middle. KKR need 162 to win the match.
5: 21 IST, April 14th 2024
LSG put on par total of 161 on the board. KKR need 162 to win the match.
4: 53 IST, April 14th 2024
LSG are 117/5 after 15.5 overs.
4: 37 IST, April 14th 2024
Varun Chakravarthy gets the wicket of Marcus Stoinis. LSG lost its 4th wicket. LSG-99/4 after 13 overs.
4: 28 IST, April 14th 2024
After 10.3 overs LSG are 82/3. Badoni and Stoinis in the middle.
3: 15 IST, April 14th 2024
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates: Here's how Lucknow Super Giants will lineup in today's match
Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur
3: 13 IST, April 14th 2024
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates: Here's the Playing XI KKR will lineup with today
Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana
3: 03 IST, April 14th 2024
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates: The news is in Shreyas Iyer and Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and elected to field first in match 28 of IPL 2024. KL Rahul and Lucknow Super giants have been asked to bat first.
2: 56 IST, April 14th 2024
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates: Gear up as in just a few minutes the toss will take place at Eden Gardens as the two captains Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul take centre stage.
2: 36 IST, April 14th 2024
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates: Despite Lucknow Super Giant's decent start to the season their captain KL Rahul has been come under criticism for his slow strike rate and bad run of form. KL is certainly one of the players to look out for in today's match.
2: 18 IST, April 14th 2024
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates: Andre Russel and Sunil Narine have been in sublime form this season, and heading into the all important clash, KKR fans will be pinning their hopes on the star duo to fire for them once again.
1: 31 IST, April 14th 2024
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates: It will be scorching outside on Sunday afternoon, with a high of 36°C. There may be a few clouds here and there, and the humidity will top out at 38% with a wind speed of approximately 8 km/h.
1: 29 IST, April 14th 2024
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates: For spinners and slow bowlers, Eden Gardens' traditional pitch is advantageous. Sometimes the ball stays low, which presents challenges for the hitters. However, since it's a day game, the batting conditions will be marginally better. It's also possible that the team favours chasing.
1: 28 IST, April 14th 2024
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates: Let's take a look at the probable XIs for both teams,
Kolkata Knight Riders Probable 11: Phil Salt(wk), Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer©, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell
Lucknow Super Giants Probable 11: KL Rahul©(wk), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis
1: 23 IST, April 14th 2024
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates: The match between KKR and LSG will be a tactical contest which will be fought in the dressing room with two master strategists, Gautam Gambhir and Justin Langer in the respective dugouts
1: 16 IST, April 14th 2024
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates: Both the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Lucknow Super Giants will be searching for a win in this crucial encounter. KKR will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to CSK, while LSG will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against DC.
1: 13 IST, April 14th 2024
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates: Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants in match 28 of IPL 2024.
Published April 14th, 2024 at 13:33 IST