×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 23:15 IST

IPL 2024, PBKS vs RR Highlights: Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by 3 wickets

In Match 27 of the IPL 2024, Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings will take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals. Catch the live updates from the PBKS vs RR match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
PBKS vs RR
PBKS vs RR | Image: IPL
IPL 2024, PBKS vs RR Live Score: Rajasthan win by 3 wickets
IPL 2024, PBKS vs RR Live Score: Curran removes Maharaj
IPL 2024, PBKS vs RR Live Score: 3 more wickets fall
  • Listen to this article
11: 15 IST, April 13th 2024

Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by 3 wickets. 

11: 08 IST, April 13th 2024

Sam Curran dismissed Keshav Maharaj for 1 off 2 balls. RR 138/7 in 19 overs.

Advertisement
11: 06 IST, April 13th 2024

Rajasthan Royals have lost three more wickets. RR 136/6 in 18.3 Overs

10: 40 IST, April 13th 2024

Kagiso Rabada dismissed Sanju Samson for 18 off 14 balls. RR 89/3 in 13.2 Overs

Advertisement
10: 17 IST, April 13th 2024

RR comfortably approaching the target. RR-78/1 after 10.4 overs.

9: 42 IST, April 13th 2024

Rajasthan Royals are 16/0 after 3 overs. Jaiswal and Kotian in the middle

Advertisement
9: 16 IST, April 13th 2024

Punjab Kings scored 147/8 in 20 overs. Rajasthan Royals will need 148 runs to win the match. 

8: 52 IST, April 13th 2024

Avesh Khan has dismissed Jitesh Sharma for 29 off 24 balls. PBKS 103/6 in 16.1 Overs

Advertisement
8: 32 IST, April 13th 2024

Shashank Singh has been dismissed by Kuldeep Sen for 9 off 9 balls. PBKS 70/5 in 12.1 overs

8: 20 IST, April 13th 2024

Sam Curran has been dismissed by Keshav Maharaj for 6 off 10 balls. PBKS 52/4 in 9.3 Overs

Advertisement
7: 32 IST, April 13th 2024

PBKS' Jonny Bairstow opens the batting with Atharva Taide in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan. Trent Boult took the new ball for RR.

7: 03 IST, April 13th 2024

Jos Buttler and R Ashwin have been ruled out of today's game between PBKS vs RR match. Kotian and Powell come in their place. 

Advertisement
7: 02 IST, April 13th 2024

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings. 

7: 01 IST, April 13th 2024

Sam Curran will captain Punjab Kings in today's game. Shikhar Dhawan is missing out.

Advertisement
6: 59 IST, April 13th 2024

PBKS Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

RR Predicted XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (capt & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

 

 


 

 

 


 

6: 18 IST, April 13th 2024

The live streaming of the PBKS vs RR match will be available on JioCinema app and website. The live telecast will be shown on Star Sport TV channels. 

Advertisement
6: 18 IST, April 13th 2024

Welcome to the live blog for the PBKS vs RR match. Catch all the live updates related to the IPL 2024 game here at republicworld.com

Published April 13th, 2024 at 18:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Real estate sales up 68%

Real estate rockets

3 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

4 minutes ago
Godrej Locks

Godrej Locks expansion

5 minutes ago
Indian stock markets to open higher

LIC investments in Adani

11 minutes ago
UFC

UFC 300 Results

12 minutes ago
Credit Card

Credit card rules

13 minutes ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

20 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

24 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

25 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

25 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

26 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

27 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

28 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

28 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

28 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

29 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

36 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

38 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo