Updated April 13th, 2024 at 23:15 IST
IPL 2024, PBKS vs RR Highlights: Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by 3 wickets
In Match 27 of the IPL 2024, Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings will take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals. Catch the live updates from the PBKS vs RR match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.
- Sports
- 2 min read
11: 15 IST, April 13th 2024
Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by 3 wickets.
11: 08 IST, April 13th 2024
Sam Curran dismissed Keshav Maharaj for 1 off 2 balls. RR 138/7 in 19 overs.
11: 06 IST, April 13th 2024
Rajasthan Royals have lost three more wickets. RR 136/6 in 18.3 Overs
10: 40 IST, April 13th 2024
Kagiso Rabada dismissed Sanju Samson for 18 off 14 balls. RR 89/3 in 13.2 Overs
10: 17 IST, April 13th 2024
RR comfortably approaching the target. RR-78/1 after 10.4 overs.
9: 42 IST, April 13th 2024
Rajasthan Royals are 16/0 after 3 overs. Jaiswal and Kotian in the middle
9: 16 IST, April 13th 2024
Punjab Kings scored 147/8 in 20 overs. Rajasthan Royals will need 148 runs to win the match.
8: 52 IST, April 13th 2024
Avesh Khan has dismissed Jitesh Sharma for 29 off 24 balls. PBKS 103/6 in 16.1 Overs
8: 32 IST, April 13th 2024
Shashank Singh has been dismissed by Kuldeep Sen for 9 off 9 balls. PBKS 70/5 in 12.1 overs
8: 20 IST, April 13th 2024
Sam Curran has been dismissed by Keshav Maharaj for 6 off 10 balls. PBKS 52/4 in 9.3 Overs
7: 32 IST, April 13th 2024
PBKS' Jonny Bairstow opens the batting with Atharva Taide in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan. Trent Boult took the new ball for RR.
7: 03 IST, April 13th 2024
Jos Buttler and R Ashwin have been ruled out of today's game between PBKS vs RR match. Kotian and Powell come in their place.
7: 02 IST, April 13th 2024
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings.
7: 01 IST, April 13th 2024
Sam Curran will captain Punjab Kings in today's game. Shikhar Dhawan is missing out.
6: 59 IST, April 13th 2024
PBKS Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
RR Predicted XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (capt & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen
6: 18 IST, April 13th 2024
The live streaming of the PBKS vs RR match will be available on JioCinema app and website. The live telecast will be shown on Star Sport TV channels.
6: 18 IST, April 13th 2024
Welcome to the live blog for the PBKS vs RR match. Catch all the live updates related to the IPL 2024 game here at republicworld.com
Published April 13th, 2024 at 18:19 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.