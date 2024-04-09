Updated April 9th, 2024 at 19:13 IST

IPL 2024, PBKS vs SRH Live Score & Updates: Punjab win toss, opt to bowl

In Match 23 of the IPL 2024, Pat Cummins's Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur. Catch the live updates from the PBKS vs SRH match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.