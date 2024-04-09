×

LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 19:13 IST

IPL 2024, PBKS vs SRH Live Score & Updates: Punjab win toss, opt to bowl

In Match 23 of the IPL 2024, Pat Cummins's Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur. Catch the live updates from the PBKS vs SRH match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
PBKS vs SRH
PBKS vs SRH | Image: IPL
IPL 2024, PBKS vs SRH Live Score: Playing XIs
IPL 2024, PBKS vs SRH Live Score: Punjab won the toss, opt to bowl
IPL 2024, PBKS vs SRH Live Score: How to watch?
  • Listen to this article
7: 13 IST, April 9th 2024

Punjab Kings XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Jaydev Unadkat


7: 01 IST, April 9th 2024

Punjab Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

6: 32 IST, April 9th 2024

The live streaming of the PBKS vs SRH match will be available on JioCinema app and website. The live broadcast will be shown on Star Sports TV channels.

6: 31 IST, April 9th 2024

Welcome to the live blog of PBKS vs SRH match. Catch all the updates related to the IPL 2024 match here at republicworld.com

Published April 9th, 2024 at 18:34 IST

