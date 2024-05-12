Updated May 12th, 2024 at 22:32 IST
IPL 2024, RCB vs DC Live Score & Updates: Delhi Capitals in trouble, lose 6 wickets
In Match 62 of the IPL 2024, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals. Catch the live updates from the RCB vs DC match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.
- Sports
- 2 min read
10: 32 IST, May 12th 2024
Delhi Capitals lost two more wickets to hand RCB an advantage. Shai Hope and Tristan Stubbs dismissed. DC 90/6 in 11 Overs
9: 45 IST, May 12th 2024
Mohammed Siraj has dismissed Kumar Kushagra for 2 of 3 balls. DC 30/4 in 3.3 Overs
9: 41 IST, May 12th 2024
Jake Fraser-McGurk has been run out at the non-striker's end via a straight shot played by his batting partner Shai Hope. DC lose 3rd wicket for 24 runs.
9: 39 IST, May 12th 2024
Abishek Porel has been dismissed by Yash Dayal for 2 off 3 balls. DC 24/2 in 2.1 overs
9: 43 IST, May 12th 2024
David Warner has been dismissed by Swapnil Singh for 1 off 2 balls. DC 8/1 in 0.4 overs
9: 42 IST, May 12th 2024
RCB posted 187/9 in 20 overs. DC will need 188 runs to win the match.
7: 51 IST, May 12th 2024
Ishant Sharma has dismissed Virat Kohli for 27 off 13 balls. RCB 36/2 in 3.4 Overs
7: 45 IST, May 12th 2024
Mukesh Kumar dismissed Faf du Plessis for 6 off 7 balls. RCB 23/1 in 2.2 Overs
7: 29 IST, May 12th 2024
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have opened the batting for RCB. Ishant Sharma took the new ball for DC.
7: 28 IST, May 12th 2024
RCB Playing XI: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal
DC Playing XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel(w), Shai Hope, Kumar Kushagra, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
7: 10 IST, May 12th 2024
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
5: 11 IST, May 12th 2024
The RCB vs DC match will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
5: 09 IST, May 12th 2024
The live streaming of the RCB vs DC match will be available on JioCinema app and website. The live broadcast will be shown on Star Sports TV channels.
5: 08 IST, May 12th 2024
Welcome to the live blog for RCB vs DC match. Catch all the live updates related to the IPL 2024 game here at republicworld.com
Published May 12th, 2024 at 17:16 IST