Updated May 8th, 2024 at 19:09 IST

IPL 2024, SRH vs LSG Live Score & Updates: Lucknow win toss, opt to bat first

In Match 57 of the IPL 2024, Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants. Catch the live updates from the SRH vs LSG match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.