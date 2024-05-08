Updated May 8th, 2024 at 19:09 IST
IPL 2024, SRH vs LSG Live Score & Updates: Lucknow win toss, opt to bat first
In Match 57 of the IPL 2024, Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants. Catch the live updates from the SRH vs LSG match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.
7: 08 IST, May 8th 2024
SRH Playing XI: Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan
LSG Playing XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq
7: 04 IST, May 8th 2024
Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and elected to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
5: 11 IST, May 8th 2024
The SRH vs LSG match is slated to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
5: 10 IST, May 8th 2024
The live streaming of the match between SRH and LSG will be available on JioCinema app and website. The live broadcast will be shown on Star Sports TV channels.
5: 09 IST, May 8th 2024
Welcome to the live blog for the SRH vs LSG match. Catch all the live updates related to the IPL 2024 game here at republicworld.com
Published May 8th, 2024 at 17:13 IST