IPL Points Table 2024: Who stands where, which teams qualify for playoffs after RCB beat CSK

Advertisement

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) did the unthinkable as against all odds they defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 68 of IPL 2024 and have qualified for the IPL Playoffs 2024.

It was a special night at the M Chinnaswamy stadium for RCB as they set a target of 219 runs for CSK to chase. RCB needed to limit CSK to less than 201 to qualify for the Playoffs. Chennai chased valiantly but Faf Du Plessis led from the fron for Bengaluru and managed to limit Chennai to only 191 runs in a thrilling encounter.

Advertisement

RCB were practically written off from the playoff contention after they had won only one of their first games and were sitting plum last in IPL points table. But a fantastic run of six straight victories have meant that they have qualified for the Playoffs in first position. Their victory against CSK meant that RCB qualified for the Playoffs at the expense of the defending champions.

With the victory, RCB have now climbed up to the fourth spot in the IPL table and CSK have slipped down to the fifth spot. This means that KKR, RR, SRH and RCB have qualified for the IPL Playoffs.

Advertisement

Also Read | 'Virat wanted it more than MS Dhoni', Kohli's EMOTIONAL celebrations steal spotlight as RCB beat CSK

IPL 2024 Points Table

Also Read | MS Dhoni shouts at himself after getting out vs RCB, Kohli gets animated

IPL 2024 Orange Cap race

Virat Kohli has edged out shoulders ahead of his competition in the IPL orange cap race as he has 708 runs in IPL 2024 season. His closest competitor Ruturaj Gaikwad with 583 runs has been knocked out of the tournament.

POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Virat Kohli

RCB 14 14 3 708 113* 64.36 455 155.6 1 5 59 37 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK 14 14 3 583 108* 53 413 141.16 1 4 58 18 3 Travis Head

SRH 11 11 1 533 102 53.3 264 201.89 1 4 61 31 4 Riyan Parag

RR 13 12 3 531 84* 59 348 152.58 0 4 38 31 5 Sai Sudharsan

GT 12 12 1 527 103 47.91 373 141.28 1 2 48 16

IPL 2024 Purple Cap Race

POS PLAYER MAT INNS OV RUNS WKTS BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W 1 Harshal Patel

PBKS 13 13 45 428 22 15/03 19.45 9.51 12.27 0 0 2 Jasprit Bumrah

MI 13 13 51.5 336 20 21/05 16.8 6.48 15.55 0 1 3 Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR 12 12 44 367 18 16/03 20.38 8.34 14.66 0 0 4 Tushar Deshpande

CSK 13 13 48 424 17 27/04 24.94 8.83 16.94 1 0 5 Yuzvendra Chahal

RR 13 13 50 469 17 11/03 27.58 9.38 17.64 0 0