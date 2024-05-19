Updated May 19th, 2024 at 08:46 IST

IPL Points Table 2024: Who stands where, which teams qualify for playoffs after RCB beat CSK

Here is the updated IPL 2024 Points Table after RCB beat CSK in match 68 and sealed their spot for the IPL playoffs.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
IPL 2024 points table after RCB beat CSK | Image:BCCI/IPL
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) did the unthinkable as against all odds they defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 68 of IPL 2024 and have qualified for the IPL Playoffs 2024. 

It was a special night at the M Chinnaswamy stadium for RCB as they set a target of 219 runs for CSK to chase. RCB needed to limit CSK to less than 201 to qualify for the Playoffs. Chennai chased valiantly but Faf Du Plessis led from the fron for Bengaluru and managed to limit Chennai to only 191 runs in a thrilling encounter. 

RCB were practically written off from the playoff contention after they had won only one of their first games and were sitting plum last in IPL points table. But a fantastic run of six straight victories have meant that they have qualified for the Playoffs in first position. Their victory against CSK meant that RCB qualified for the Playoffs at the expense of the defending champions. 

With the victory, RCB have now climbed up to the fourth spot in the IPL table and CSK have slipped down to the fifth spot. This means that KKR, RR, SRH and RCB have qualified for the IPL Playoffs. 

IPL 2024 Points Table 

RankTeamsMatWLNR(No Result)Pts.NRR
1Kolkata Knight Riders13931191.428
2Rajasthan Royals13850160.273
3Sunrisers Hyderabad13751150.406
4Royal Challengers Bengaluru14770140.459
5Chennai Super Kings14770140.392
6Delhi Capitals1477014-0.377
7Lucknow Super Giants1477014-0.667
8Gujarat Titans1457212-1.063
9Punjab Kings1358010-0.347
10Mumbai Indians1441008-0.318

IPL 2024 Orange Cap race

Virat Kohli has edged out shoulders ahead of his competition in the IPL orange cap race as he has 708 runs in IPL 2024 season. His closest competitor Ruturaj Gaikwad with 583 runs has been knocked out of the tournament. 

POS

PLAYER

MAT

INNS

NO

RUNS

HS

AVG

BF

SR

100

50

4S

6S

1Virat Kohli
RCB		14143708113*64.36455155.6155937
2Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK		14143583108*53413141.16145818
3Travis Head
SRH		1111153310253.3264201.89146131
4Riyan Parag
RR		1312353184*59348152.58043831
5Sai Sudharsan
GT		1212152710347.91373141.28124816

IPL 2024 Purple Cap Race

POS

PLAYER

MAT

INNS

OV

RUNS

WKTS

BBI

AVG

ECON

SR

4W

5W

1Harshal Patel
PBKS		1313454282215/0319.459.5112.2700
2Jasprit Bumrah
MI		131351.53362021/0516.86.4815.5501
3Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR		1212443671816/0320.388.3414.6600
4Tushar Deshpande
CSK		1313484241727/0424.948.8316.9410
5Yuzvendra Chahal
RR		1313504691711/0327.589.3817.6400
Published May 19th, 2024 at 07:51 IST

IPL