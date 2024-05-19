Updated May 19th, 2024 at 08:46 IST
IPL Points Table 2024: Who stands where, which teams qualify for playoffs after RCB beat CSK
Here is the updated IPL 2024 Points Table after RCB beat CSK in match 68 and sealed their spot for the IPL playoffs.
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) did the unthinkable as against all odds they defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 68 of IPL 2024 and have qualified for the IPL Playoffs 2024.
It was a special night at the M Chinnaswamy stadium for RCB as they set a target of 219 runs for CSK to chase. RCB needed to limit CSK to less than 201 to qualify for the Playoffs. Chennai chased valiantly but Faf Du Plessis led from the fron for Bengaluru and managed to limit Chennai to only 191 runs in a thrilling encounter.
RCB were practically written off from the playoff contention after they had won only one of their first games and were sitting plum last in IPL points table. But a fantastic run of six straight victories have meant that they have qualified for the Playoffs in first position. Their victory against CSK meant that RCB qualified for the Playoffs at the expense of the defending champions.
With the victory, RCB have now climbed up to the fourth spot in the IPL table and CSK have slipped down to the fifth spot. This means that KKR, RR, SRH and RCB have qualified for the IPL Playoffs.
IPL 2024 Points Table
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Pts.
|NRR
|1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|9
|3
|1
|19
|1.428
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|0.273
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|0.406
|4
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|14
|7
|7
|0
|14
|0.459
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|14
|7
|7
|0
|14
|0.392
|6
|Delhi Capitals
|14
|7
|7
|0
|14
|-0.377
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants
|14
|7
|7
|0
|14
|-0.667
|8
|Gujarat Titans
|14
|5
|7
|2
|12
|-1.063
|9
|Punjab Kings
|13
|5
|8
|0
|10
|-0.347
|10
|Mumbai Indians
|14
|4
|10
|0
|8
|-0.318
IPL 2024 Orange Cap race
Virat Kohli has edged out shoulders ahead of his competition in the IPL orange cap race as he has 708 runs in IPL 2024 season. His closest competitor Ruturaj Gaikwad with 583 runs has been knocked out of the tournament.
POS
PLAYER
MAT
INNS
NO
RUNS
HS
AVG
BF
SR
100
50
4S
6S
|1
|Virat Kohli
RCB
|14
|14
|3
|708
|113*
|64.36
|455
|155.6
|1
|5
|59
|37
|2
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK
|14
|14
|3
|583
|108*
|53
|413
|141.16
|1
|4
|58
|18
|3
|Travis Head
SRH
|11
|11
|1
|533
|102
|53.3
|264
|201.89
|1
|4
|61
|31
|4
|Riyan Parag
RR
|13
|12
|3
|531
|84*
|59
|348
|152.58
|0
|4
|38
|31
|5
|Sai Sudharsan
GT
|12
|12
|1
|527
|103
|47.91
|373
|141.28
|1
|2
|48
|16
IPL 2024 Purple Cap Race
POS
PLAYER
MAT
INNS
OV
RUNS
WKTS
BBI
AVG
ECON
SR
4W
5W
|1
|Harshal Patel
PBKS
|13
|13
|45
|428
|22
|15/03
|19.45
|9.51
|12.27
|0
|0
|2
|Jasprit Bumrah
MI
|13
|13
|51.5
|336
|20
|21/05
|16.8
|6.48
|15.55
|0
|1
|3
|Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR
|12
|12
|44
|367
|18
|16/03
|20.38
|8.34
|14.66
|0
|0
|4
|Tushar Deshpande
CSK
|13
|13
|48
|424
|17
|27/04
|24.94
|8.83
|16.94
|1
|0
|5
|Yuzvendra Chahal
RR
|13
|13
|50
|469
|17
|11/03
|27.58
|9.38
|17.64
|0
|0
Published May 19th, 2024 at 07:51 IST