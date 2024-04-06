×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 23:08 IST

IPL: SRH crush CSK by six wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad were back on track with a comfortable six-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match here on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
SRH beat CSK by 6 wickets
SRH beat CSK by 6 wickets | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
This was CSK's second defeat in as many games.

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers restricted CSK to a manageable 165 for 5 and the chased down the target in 18.1 overs. Abhishek Sharma teed off with 37 off just 12 balls to set the ball rolling while Aiden Markram's 50 off 36 balls and Travis Head's 31 off 24 balls also proved to be useful in the final context of the game.

Published April 5th, 2024 at 23:08 IST

