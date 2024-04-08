×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 18:42 IST

Is he the MOST UNDERATTED player in IPL history? He has 73 wickets & Economy of 7.27 in 117 matches

Despite his consistent performances over the years, the player often finds himself overshadowed by bigger names and flashier talents.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Lucknow Super Giants team
Lucknow Super Giants team | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In the high-octane world of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where star power often takes center stage, some players quietly go about their business without grabbing the spotlight. Krunal Pandya seems to be one such player. With 73 wickets and an economy rate of 7.27 in 117 matches, his contributions to the game are undeniable. But the question remains: is he the most underrated player in IPL history?

Also Read: 'He is yet not moved on from CSK': Faf du Plessis draws flak in IPL 2024 over out-of-the blue remark

Advertisement

Krunal Pandya's stat in IPL since his debut

A closer look at Krunal Pandya's IPL journey reveals consistency and adaptability, qualities that are often overlooked but are vital for any successful team. His economy rates over the years are a testament to his control and effectiveness with the ball.

Advertisement

In his debut IPL season in 2016, Krunal Pandya maintained an economy rate of 7.57. While it may not have been the most eye-catching figure, it was a respectable start for a young player finding his feet in the league. The following year, he improved significantly, reducing his economy to 6.83. This pattern of steady improvement continued over the next few years, with Pandya showcasing his ability to adapt and evolve his game.

By 2020, Krunal Pandya's economy had crept up slightly to 7.57, but he bounced back in the subsequent seasons, demonstrating his resilience and determination. In 2024, he achieved a remarkable economy rate of 5.50, one of the best in the tournament that year.

Advertisement

7.57 Economy in IPL 2016
6.83 Economy in IPL 2017
7.07 Economy in IPL 2018
7.28 Economy in IPL 2019
7.57 Economy in IPL 2020
7.99 Economy in IPL 2021
6.97 Economy in IPL 2022
7.45 Economy in IPL 2023
5.50 Economy in IPL 2024

Against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, Krunal Pandya picked up three wickets in his four overs for just 11 runs. But it's not just his bowling that makes Pandya a valuable asset to any team. His handy contributions with the bat, coupled with his athleticism on the field, make him a versatile all-rounder. 

Advertisement

Also Read: 'I didn't want to get retained by them': Dinesh Karthik reveals his BIGGEST REGRET to R Ashwin

Despite his consistent performances over the years, Krunal Pandya often finds himself overshadowed by bigger names and flashier talents. However, when it comes to delivering consistent, match-winning performances, few can match Pandya's track record.

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 18:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Top mutual funds

Mutual fund tax rules

a minute ago
CSK vs KKR

IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR Live

a minute ago
TMC protest

TMC leaders protest

16 minutes ago
Artificial Intelligence

Microsoft plans AI hub

17 minutes ago
colleges students

NEET UG 2024

22 minutes ago
Rinku Singh, MS Dhoni

CSK vs KKR: Dream11 tips

23 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Doesn't Understand Pain of Poor, Says PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

23 minutes ago
Man With Pistol Seen Garlanding Karnataka CM

Security Lapse

24 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal's arrest

29 minutes ago
Amar Singh Devanda

India retains gold

32 minutes ago
Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep On MJ Biopic

35 minutes ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

36 minutes ago
Spotify AI Playlist

Spotify's new AI playlist

38 minutes ago
New Zealand's PM Christopher Luxon

news

38 minutes ago
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has convened a meeting of the National Security Council on Tuesday to discuss the espionage scandal and Vienna's response to the same.

Austria Espionage

44 minutes ago
Mastering the Markets: Navigating the New Era of Digital Trading

Mastering the Markets

an hour ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know

S jaishankar Exclusive

an hour ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

RBI imposes restrictions

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UPSC centre change window open for CSE candidates opting Imphal

    Education8 hours ago

  2. Delhi IGI Airport Gets 'Nuclear Bomb' Threat, 2 Passengers Held

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Rebelled Because Bal Thackeray's Ideology Was Being Compromised: Shinde

    India News9 hours ago

  4. Broken Window Seat On Air India Flight Sparks Outrage

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Warmer Days, Nights in Delhi-NCR Soon, Mercury Likely to Cross 40°C Mark

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo