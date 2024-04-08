Advertisement

In the high-octane world of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where star power often takes center stage, some players quietly go about their business without grabbing the spotlight. Krunal Pandya seems to be one such player. With 73 wickets and an economy rate of 7.27 in 117 matches, his contributions to the game are undeniable. But the question remains: is he the most underrated player in IPL history?

Krunal Pandya's stat in IPL since his debut

A closer look at Krunal Pandya's IPL journey reveals consistency and adaptability, qualities that are often overlooked but are vital for any successful team. His economy rates over the years are a testament to his control and effectiveness with the ball.

In his debut IPL season in 2016, Krunal Pandya maintained an economy rate of 7.57. While it may not have been the most eye-catching figure, it was a respectable start for a young player finding his feet in the league. The following year, he improved significantly, reducing his economy to 6.83. This pattern of steady improvement continued over the next few years, with Pandya showcasing his ability to adapt and evolve his game.

By 2020, Krunal Pandya's economy had crept up slightly to 7.57, but he bounced back in the subsequent seasons, demonstrating his resilience and determination. In 2024, he achieved a remarkable economy rate of 5.50, one of the best in the tournament that year.

7.57 Economy in IPL 2016

6.83 Economy in IPL 2017

7.07 Economy in IPL 2018

7.28 Economy in IPL 2019

7.57 Economy in IPL 2020

7.99 Economy in IPL 2021

6.97 Economy in IPL 2022

7.45 Economy in IPL 2023

5.50 Economy in IPL 2024

Against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, Krunal Pandya picked up three wickets in his four overs for just 11 runs. But it's not just his bowling that makes Pandya a valuable asset to any team. His handy contributions with the bat, coupled with his athleticism on the field, make him a versatile all-rounder.

Despite his consistent performances over the years, Krunal Pandya often finds himself overshadowed by bigger names and flashier talents. However, when it comes to delivering consistent, match-winning performances, few can match Pandya's track record.